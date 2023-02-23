Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 18:45

Douglas Community School complete epic journey to secure FAI Munster crown

Brothers Devon and Joey Gibson hit the goals at Ozier Park in Waterford as the school landed a second title since 2020
Douglas Community School complete epic journey to secure FAI Munster crown

Joy for Douglas Community School.

Dylan O’ Connell

Douglas Community School 2 Ardscoil na Mara 1 

DOUGLAS Community School are the FAI Schools Munster Senior Cup champions for 2023 after they came from a goal down to beat Tramore’s Ardscoil na Mara.

Goals from Devon Gibson and Joey Gibson helped the school turn things around at Ozier Park in Waterford.

The equaliser came from an excellent run by Josh Fitzpatrick that led to a cross that Devon Gibson volleyed in from close range. 

Joey Gibson then turned in a long-range free-kick and that completed the comeback and gave them their first Munster Senior Cup title since 2020.

To manager Kevin Royane, it was a pleasing way to end the campaign after a difficult first half in Waterford.

“It was played in Ozier Park and the pitch wasn’t specular and it took us a while to get going. We didn’t really impose ourselves on the first half but we crucially didn’t let them impose themselves either,” he said.

“They never really created a clear-cut chance but we created a couple of openings and we knew that we could cause trouble.” 

Douglas Community School before their Munster final win.
Douglas Community School before their Munster final win.

 Douglas Community School dominated the second half and early opportunities for Luke O’Herlihy and Josh Fitzpatrick hit the crossbar and posts.

Then Ardscoil na Mara scored from a counter-attack and for the third game in a row, the school found themselves needing a comeback.

This followed their quarter-final victory over Presentation Brothers College, which saw them 1-0 down, and they faced a two-goal deceit in the semi-finals against Tralee CBS. 

On each occasion, Douglas Community School held their nerve and continued their cup journey.

There’s a great resilience there. 

"Devon Gibson scored the equaliser off a great cross from Josh Fitzpatrick and it was a great finish from Devon,” he said.

“Then with about five minutes to go in normal time, Joey Gibson, Devon’s brother, got a free-kick about 30 yards out and it was a knuckleball goal. He hit the ball and it curled last minute to beat the goalkeeper.

“We didn’t cough up too many chances until the final few minutes of the game. 

"The ball broke to their striker and our goalkeeper, Bruno Bosnjak, pulled off an excellent save. We were under pressure after that with eight minutes added on and we hung on to win our second Munster Senior Cup in three years.” 

 Before the final, the school received a good luck message from past pupil David Harrington, who now plays for Fleetwood Town after transferring from Cork City in January 2023.

Douglas Community School are now through to the semi-finals of the Dr Tony O'Neill Senior National Cup next week.

Douglas Community School:

Bruno Bosnjak; Dylan O’Sullivan, Luke O’Herlihy, Lucas Curtin, Ciaran Nestor, Lee O’Sullivan, Josh Fitzpatrick, Joey Gibson, Devon Gibson, Harvey Skieters, Ciaran O’Sullivan.

Subs: Kyle Leahy; Ross O’Helihy, Anabal Ramos, Kealan Crowe, Ray Kiss Foley, Sean Morrissey, Rory Cashman.

Read More

Cork soccer: Joy for Douglas Community School after dramatic extra-time win

More in this section

Cian Browne and Sean Kennedy 17/2/2023 Cobh Ramblers sign new player from Reading ahead of first home game
China PR v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Match Ireland draw with China as World Cup preparations begin
Dolphin Rugby Club's drive to get more teenage girls involved in the sport Dolphin Rugby Club's drive to get more teenage girls involved in the sport
cork soccer
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference

Jack Crowley in line to shine for Ireland in Rome as team picked for Italy clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more