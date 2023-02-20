Another busy boxing weekend in Cork with the 2023 Cork County Male and Female competitions set for completion

NEXT weekend will see the completion of the 2023 Cork County Male and Female Boxing Under Age and Juvenile Championships.

The boys and girls 14, 15 and 16 have been successfully completed.

The boys and girls 11, 12 and 13 section are expecting a big entry and it is anticipated that all competitions will be completed over three days. Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th and Monday 27th February.

Once again the venue is the ‘Northside Boxing’ (in Blackpool).

Following the first section of these Championships, the Mayfield Club has made a big impression.

This vein of rich form, from the Mayfield Boxers continued at the Munster Championships last weekend where they enjoyed remarkable success.

However, the clubs focus will now be firmly gaged on the upcoming Cork Boys and Girls 1, 2 and 3 Championships and if the club maintain the advantage that have built up in the 4,5,6 Championships, this should see them crowned Cork’s most successful club in the year’s Championship season.

Mayfield B.C. will share a proud occasion for all members, boxers and coaches if they are presented with the Flor McCarthy Perpetual Cup next weekend.

The current holders of the cup are the Togher Boxing Club who won it three years in a row.

Togher enjoyed tremendous success in recent years when they surprised many to win the prestigious Celtic Boxing Club as well as winning the Victor Aston Cup as Cork’s Club of the year on consecutive years.

Last year, the Cork Club of the year was won by the Brian Dillon's Boxing Club and the presentation was made to Club President Denis Desmond by the Cup’s sponsor Dan O’Connell, the former President of the Cork County Board and the Munster Council.

Boxers and Coaches from the Cork Ladies Boxing Academy pictured in the City Hall with Christina Desmond and Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh. Picture: Doug Minihane

This took place at the Cork ex-boxers Golden Jubilee Banquet where over 300 guests had the then Taoiseach Micheal Martin congratulate the hole in the wall.

This is a time honoured affectionate description of the Brian Dillon’s Club located at Steam Hill, Dillon’s Cross.

In 2017, a Cork County Boxing Board Victory Dinner to celebrate the history-making success of the Cork Boxers took place at the Commons Inn. The attendance included the Lord Mayor of Cork Counsellor Tony Fitzgerald, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and President of the IABA Dominic O’Rourke.

During the course of the evening, a very prestigious announcement declaring the Cork Club of the Year and proud holders of the Victor Aston were the Mayfield Boxing Club.

The announcement was warmly welcomed. The presentation to Danny Fitzptatrick, Brain Cronin and Eddie Caulfield was made once again by the sponsor Dan O’Connell.

The club was warmly congratulated by the Lord Mayor of Cork. In accepting the Cup Club Coach Danny Fitzpatrick said “he was delighted as this was one accolade the club worked hard to win."

He praised and thanked his fellow coaches and Committee men.

Next weekend could see Mayfield Boxing Club being announced as the most successful club in the Cork 2023 Boxing Championships and presented with the Flor McCarthy Cup.

Meanwhile, the Glen Boxing Club have drilled a foundation to install a flag pole outside their club on front of the car park.

Recently, the club unveiled a beautifully designed flag splendidly displaying the club colours of green, yellow and black, with the IABA logo placed central to compliment the colours.

The club will fly both the Club Flag and the Tricolour. The location of the flag is magnificent as it will fly high at the Club location which is overlooking Blackpool and many parts of the city.

In future, in the event of a Club member’s death, the Club Flag will fly at Half Mast while, in the event of the death of a member of the Cork Boxing General Family, the Tricolour will fly at Half Mast.

This Tricolour will also be flown by the club on St. Patrick’s Day and on Easter Sunday.

It is both fitting and ironic that Ireland’s oldest Boxing Club should initiate such a gesture to honour and respect the contributions of so many volunteers who have given trojan service to the development of Cork boxing.

Joe Buckley, John Buckley and Ollie Buckley, all members of the extended Buckley family.

Since the last pre-covid County Championships which took place in February 2020. Cork Boxers has lost many great ambassadors, such as Dave Dunlea, Finbarr O’Leary, William Harrington, Maurice Walsh, Louis Kenneally, Dan Monahan, Tim O’Sullivan, Jim Horgan, Billy Lengane, Tom Doyle, Tony Flanagan, Mick O’Donovan, John Buttimer, Willie O’Leary, Christy Hayes, Billy ‘The Boss’ O’Donovan and others who have given occasional service to the sport.

It would be mark of respect to deceased members and a comfort to their families to see a flag flying in their honour following their passing.

The installation of the Glen Flag Pole and surrounds has been generously sponsored by Joe Buckley of J Buckley Construction Mallow.

The Buckley family have made a very significant contribution to Cork boxing over many generations.

Meanwhile, the Cork Indoor Sports Awards returns this year. Tom Kelleher was the nominee in 2020.

However, the ceremony was cancelled, therefore Tom Kelleher will now receive this accolade on Friday 5th May next.