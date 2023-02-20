Cork v Dublin: Big game talking points from Páirc Uí Chaoimh classic

Brian Hurley

TALKING about leading by example!

The skipper was the best player on view and how cruel that Hurley should be denied a crowning moment with that last effort rebounding off the inside of a post away from danger.

Cork’s Brian Hurley arrives on Sunday. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

That apart the Castlehaven forward tormented the Dubs all afternoon, showing for the ball time and again during a wind-assisted first half, taking Michael Fitzsimons for 0-4 in the opening 35 minutes, landing superb scores off either foot.

Hurley was again it again in the second period but operating with less possession overall in a half that lasted the bones of 43 minutes and yet he’ll curse himself for missing a glorious chance to level it up at 2-11 to 0-17 two minutes from the end of regulation time.

The captain created enough space to curl a right-footer from a good scoring position and you’d have put your mortgage on it going between the posts.

Instead, though, Hurley seemed to rush it a tad and the kick veered wide of the right upright to the shock of the 10,232 crowd.

Cork’s improvement

LAST summer Dublin coasted to a comfortable All-Ireland championship victory in the stage of the last eight, but this time they were made to sweat for their third victory in their new surrounds of the second tier.

Dublin's Con O’Callaghan with Maurice Shanley of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Granted, their final tally of 0-18 would win most games and with a bit to spare, but Cork struck for two goals and could easily have had a couple more.

That improvement is also measured in the disappointment of losing a game that Cork could quite conceivably have won but for a dozen or so wides, including hurried efforts in that opening period.

Where were all the Dubs?

THOSE of us long enough in the tooth to recall Dublin’s famous visit to Leeside back in the early 1980s and expecting something of a repeat were left wondering why wasn’t Hill 16 on tour?

The attendance of just over 10,000 was mostly populated by Cork supporters of all ages and they really got behind the team in that dramatic second-half in particular, auguring well for the visit of Limerick on Sunday.