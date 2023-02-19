Maxine O’Sullivan partneres two winners at her favourite event, the Kildorrery Point to Point

THERE was some outstanding action at Sunday’s well-attended Kildorrery point-to-point fixture, staged under the auspices of the Duhallow Foxhounds at Rockmills Stud, and lady riders totally dominated proceedings as they won no less than four out of the six races.

Maxine O’Sullivan has historically described Kildorrery as being one of her favourite hunt racing venues and she partnered two winners, the Lombardstown native opening her account aboard her father Eugene’s newcomer Beltown Lake (5/1 – 5/2) in a fiercely-competitive renewal of the five-year-old geldings’ maiden.

The Shirocco-sired Beltown Lake, acquired by connections for €15, 000 at the 2021 Goffs Land Rover sale, moved through to go a close second behind long-time leader Got Your Back on the approach to the third-last of the 14 obstacles.

There was then very little to separate the pair until the victorious bay asserted inside the final 75 yards to beat Sam Curling’s Got Your Back by one and a half lengths, the pair returning eight lengths clear of the third-placed What A Johnny.

Straight Home and Jody Townend with Caroline Townend and Leah Howard after winning the 5yo Mares Maiden.

Handler O’Sullivan, who won this same race 12 months ago with the progressive Corbetts Cross, reported of Beltown Lake, whom he owns in partnership with Pat Twomey from Mitchelstown: “He’s a very good horse and I’m surprised that something got near him.

"The ground was though a bit dead out there today and he will probably be sold now.“

Maxine O’Sullivan then went on to land the four-runner open aboard Emmet Mullins’ Its On The Line (9/10).

The six-year-old Its On The Line, a dual hunter chase scorer last term, moved through to lead before the third-last.

Although none too clever two out, he was still containing Lord Schnitzel from before the last with a length ultimately separating the pair.

Owner/trainer Mullins remarked: “Its On The Line showed a great attitude to come back after missing the second-last here and fingers crossed that he will now go for the Cheltenham Foxhunters.“

Jody Townend teamed up with her Walshtown-based father Tim Townend to collect the five and six-year-old mares’ maiden aboard Straight Home (4/1).

The six-year-old Straight Home, having pulled up two out on her career debut at Tallow a fortnight earlier, led approaching the final fence to beat the staying-on Rosietoken by five lengths.

“She’s a nice mare that will probably now go to the track, “said handler Townend of Straight Home, bred by his near-neighbour Rosemary Hutch.

Beltown Lake and Maxine O'Sullivan won the 5yo Geldings Maiden for Eugene O'Sullivan.

This meeting is one that will live long in the memory of 20-year-old Abbie Fitzgibbon from Charleville as, having piloted her initial career winner aboard Dark Spark at Listowel last year, she was credited with her very first points success aboard the Michael Winters-trained Rebel Pat (7/4) in the five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden for novice riders.

Rebel Pat led or disputed the running practically throughout and he drew clear between the final two fences to see off promising newcomer Blazing Hartingo by 12 lengths.

“This fellow might be a better horse going left-handed and we will now probably go for a maiden hurdle,“ commented Winters of the Rebel Fitz Syndicate-owned Rebel Pat, who slipped up on his career debut in this same race last year.

Dromleigh provided the 16 bookmakers present with plenty of cause for cheer by returning from a near two-year lay-off to spring an 8/1 surprise under Mikey O’Connor in the closing six-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden.

The patiently-ridden Dromleigh, a creditable sixth on his career debut in a Clonmel maiden hurdle in March 2021, made smooth progress from four out and he took command before the last to beat the always-prominent Dontrushlowtouch by a widening 12 lengths.

Dromleigh is owned and trained by Lough Gur, Bruff-based farmer Seamus Murnane who incidentally sent out his only other horse Suttons Hill to win a Turtulla maiden back in November.

Doyen Magic and Brian Dunleavy win the 4yo Mares Maiden.

Dungourney native Brian Dunleavy joined forces with Co Wexford-based operator Ellen Doyle to capture the opening four-year-old mares’ maiden, the very first such contest to be staged here in Kildorrery, aboard newcomer Doyen Magic (5/1).

The Doyen-sired Doyen Magic however had luck on her side for she was some one and a half lengths adrift in second spot when Tequila Talkin’, trained by Colin Bowe, cruelly unseated at the last. Doyen Magic was then left clear to dismiss favourite Rachel’s Secret by six lengths.

The annual Carbery Hunt meeting will take place at Bandon next Sunday (1.30pm start).