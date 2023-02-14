Jay Geary rocket for Midleton wins this CSL U12 game against Douglas Hall

Douglas Hall 0

Midleton 1

IT was Midleton who came away with the points in this Blackwater Motors U12 Premier Division encounter at Douglas Hall on Sunday.

The home side played the majority of the football in the first half, starting with a break from the impressive Alex Kudzia down the left who tested the keeper.

His opposite number Lorcan Evans was controlling the play well in the middle for his side with some assured touches.

Daniel Geraghty went close for the home side early on, his effort from outside the area going just wide of the left hand upright.

Midleton had a corner soon after which fell to Cian O'Connell outside the area, his strike saved well by keeper Fionn Fitzgerald.

Isaac Kennedy was impressive for Douglas Hall throughout, his dancing feet down the left touchline opening up an opportunity for his side but the defenders cleared the danger.

Midleton players Harry Jowarski and Cathal Lynch trying to dispossess Douglas Hall's George O'Mahony in the Blackwater Motors Under 12 Premier game at Moneygourney.

Alistair Olaniron showed glimpses of quality up front for the visitors, his close control and shot after 10 minutes a warning signal for the Douglas Hall defence Midleton had their first real chance minutes later, Jay Geary letting fly inside the box after some intricate build up play only to be denied by Fitzgerald between the sticks.

The home side then had their best chance of the half, Kudzia unleashing a rasping first time effort from the edge of the box, demanding an acrobatic save from Chris Nugent.

Kudzia continued to wreak havoc on the opposition after this with his work rate and array of skills.

It was a good display of football from both sides with Douglas having the better chances and gaining more of a foothold in the final third, but ultimately failing to convert.

Then totally against the run of play, Midleton went ahead after 25 minutes. A ball over the top fell to Jay Geary on the left who fired a powerful shot into the right top corner to put his side 1-0 up just before the break.

Midleton played more football in the second half, galvanised after taking the lead.

Cathal Lynch went close for the visitors soon after the break, his volley testing keeper Fitz-gerald who pulled off an impressive save.

As the home side pushed for an equaliser, Kennedy continued to cause problems on the right, looking effortless with the ball at his feet Midleton nearly doubled their lead soon after, a corner from the left turned just over the crossbar by Eolainn Deane.

Douglas Hall continued to play good football, dominating the midfield battle but just failing to convert their chances. With ten minutes to go Daniel Collins played in Dawid Jozefowski down the right, his powerful shot going narrowly wide of the far post With just two minutes to go Midleton nearly found a second, but Mamadi Konde's effort was saved well by Fitzgerald.

Douglas Hall's Dawid Jozefowski and Midleton's Lorcan Evans looking to win the ball in the Blackwater Motors Under 12 Premier game at Moneygourney.

The away side, despite not creating many clear cut opportunities, were solid at the back and held on tightly to their one goal advantage to snatch the win.

Douglas Hall: Fionn Fitzgerald, James Keeshan, Cameron Creedon, Daniel Hall, Alex Kud-zia, Dawid Jozefowski, Andrew O'Donovan, Isaac Kennedy, Rowan Moriarty, George O'Mahony, Daniel Collins.

Subs: Dylan Hourihane, Sam O'Rourke.

Midleton: Chris Nugent, Cian O'Connell, Harry Jowarski, Eolainn Deane, Lorcan Evans, Cathal Lynch, Mamadi Konde, Jay Geary, Alistair Olaniron, Ben Duggan, Logan Deehan.

Subs: Daniel Geraghty, Harry Lutz Referee: Guy Clarke-Hurley