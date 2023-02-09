Ciarán Sheehan switches from Éire Óg to Russell Rovers for hurling

FORMER Cork footballer Ciarán Sheehan will play his hurling with premier junior side Russell Rovers in the coming year after his transfer request was granted by the county’s competitions control committee.

Éire Óg’s Sheehan, who lives in Shanagarry with his wife Amy, won an All-Ireland SFC medal in 2010 before playing Australian rules football. He returned to Ireland in 2020 and was part of the football squad again but was forced to retire from inter-county action in 2021 due to knee problems.

He didn’t line out for Éire Óg last year, though he was an unused substitute for the Bons Secours Hospital Premier SFC relegation play-off win over Newcestown.

The transfer only relates to hurling.

Also granted was the switch of hurler Brian Ramsey from Erin’s Own back to his native St Finbarr’s, whom he played against in the 2021 championship. Duhallow football goalkeeper Kyrle Holland is another player on the move, switching from Kanturk to Castlemagner.