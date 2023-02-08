Carrigaline's Kalen Spillane on why he's returning to League of Ireland action with Kerry FC

AFTER nine years away from the League of Ireland setup, Carrigaline man Kalen Spillane will return this season as he hooks up with Billy Dennehy's new outfit Kerry FC.

The 31-year-old centre-half last played in the LOI with Sligo in 2014 and prior to this he had a successful career at Cork City. However an opportunity to play in Australia was one he couldn’t turn down and while he enjoyed the experience, he returned home and work and family commitments took over.

So while he wasn’t playing at a level he could have, he was enjoying football with his friends while balancing work and family also.

Avondale United's Kalen Spillane, Killian Cooper watched by Andrew Daunt tussle with Douglas Hall's James Kind and Gary Kelleher. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Here the father of two tells us about his excitement about his return.

“There is a great buzz around the club and the whole county and I can’t wait to get started,” said Spillane. "It’s great for Kerry FC to have a platform for the younger lads to have the opportunity to play League of Ireland in their home county and great for Kerry soccer fans to have a club to support.

“My experience started back in 2010 when I was called up to the Cork City senior squad and made my debut against Monaghan towards the end of the season after I finished my Leaving Cert. 2011 we won the First Division in a memorable night up in Tolka Park under Tommy Dunne's regime."

He then went on to play another two seasons with City before a switch to Sligo Rovers who were managed by Ian Baraclough at the time and were on the back of winning the FAI Cup.

HIGHLIGHT

"That year I racked up 20 league appearances and also featured in the Europa League games and a massive highlight of the year was beating Rosenberg 2-1 over in Norway. Also that year we went on to win the Setanta Cup so it was a great period for me.

“After that year in Sligo I had a few offers to stay in the league but I also had an opportunity to play in Australia which I couldn't turn down the chance to try something new which always interested me. To be honest I always thought I would return to the League of Ireland sooner but look in life things change. I have a young family and a very good job which has me working night shifts so that was never going to work out.

When I returned from Oz I was working full time so I wanted to play football at a lower level as I couldn't fully commit as I couldn't train midweek and could only play games on weekends when I was off so it wasn't ideal."

He started off playing down in the AUL with Hibernians with my friends and loved every minute of it.

"Eventually wanted more competitive football and moved to Avondale seniors and played two seasons there before I joined back with my Carrigaline United team.

Kalen Spillane, Carrigaline in the air against Douwe Van Sinderen and Michael Fahy of UCC.

“Under Tim Mawe and Val Sexton, we had a great season finishing second behind Rockmount. We also had a great run in the Intermediate Cup narrowly losing in the quarter-final to Maynooth, and from there really my hunger for the game grew with more and more so when Kerry FC started up the club I immediately showed interest."

After one of the best pre-seasons he's completed, he feels ready for this year.

"Anyone who knows me will know I always look after myself. I'm always in the gym looking after myself no matter what level I play at so no matter what level I have been playing at, I have always kept myself fit and now am ready for that step up.

BELIEF

“I believe in my abilities and I will prove myself that this will be a great move for myself and my family and I am really looking forward to getting started Friday week.

“There is a great bunch of lads on and off the pitch at the club who work extremely hard and have plenty of quality with the likes of Sean Kennedy, Sean McGrath and recently signed Kennedy Amechi who looks like a real talent. I have plenty of experience, with the likes of Matt Keane and Wayne Guthrie.

“It's fantastic to be involved with Kerry, the amount of work going on behind the scenes to get ready hasn't gone unnoticed by us players and we hope to repay the club with some great nights in Mounthawk Park and create some history for this brand new club."