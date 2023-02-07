Lakewood beat Midleton on penalties to advance to the next round of the U12 National Cup

Midleton 2

Lakewood Athletic 2 (Lakewood win 5-2 AET)

THIS was a cup classic in the SFAI Subway U12 National Cup Last 32 at Midleton Cricket Pitch on Sunday, with Lakewood marching on after an extra-time win over the home side.

Midleton started the brighter of the two sides, an early counterattack by Jay Geary requiring some defending from the visitors.

The away side however quickly grew into the game, the impressive Faolán O’Leary dribbling into the right side of the box and dispatching a powerful shot that went in off the left upright to make it 1-0.

Michael Hammond was strong at the back for Lakewood throughout. He battled with the equally impressive Alistair Olaniron, who led the line for the home side with quality movement, pace and dribbling.

It was Olaniron who was at the centre of the equaliser as he was brought down in the box following a great run, the referee pointing to the spot. Cathal Lynch stepped up and confidently stroked the ball into the bottom left corner.

On twenty minutes Olaniron was through again thanks to some excellent footwork, and in an almost carbon copy of the previous incident, was brought down for another penalty. Lynch stepped up again and guided the ball past the keeper into the same corner as minutes earlier.

Midleton’s lead was short-lived however as Ollie Power intercepted a pass at the back and finished well at the near post from the right side.

Lakewood Athletic's Ollie Power being congratulated by Faolán O'Leary after scoring a goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.

On the stroke of half time, Olaniron turned well at the edge of the box and saw his powerful strike go just over the crossbar, leaving the sides level at the break.

The game was tight in the second half with fewer chances and a good display of defending on both sides.

One of the best chances fell to O’Leary who saw his strike from the edge of the box sail just wide of the left-hand upright.

Lakewood had the home team camped out in their own half for much of the second half, Midleton playing on the break with long balls forward.

The away side thought they had snatched a victory with five minutes to go, O’Leary going through again but his shot rattled the bottom of the post.

Extra time was required to separate the teams and Lakewood went ahead again soon after the restart. The ball broke to Ollie Power on the edge of the box and he fired a powerful shot into the near top corner for his second of the game.

Lakewood pressing on made it difficult for Midleton to find the equaliser that would have pushed the game to penalties The visitors put the game to bed in the second period of extra time with two goals in quick succession. Power was involved again as his shot from the edge of the box was deflected into the bottom right corner.

O’Leary rounded off an impressive personal and team performance by dribbling half the pitch before finishing calmly into the bottom left corner.

MIDLETON: Harry Lutz, Chris Nugent, Cian O'Connell, Eolainn Dunne, Daniel Geraghty, Lorcan Evans, Cathal Lynch, Jay Geary, Alistair Olaniron.

Subs: Rory Lambe, Joey Bell, Logan Deehan, Ben Duggan.

LAKEWOOD: Daniel Guinevan, Eoin Sexton, Charlie Hannigan, Michael Hammond, Tommy Fitzgerald, Charlie Hayfield, Faolán O’Leary, Ollie Power, Conor Quinlan.

Subs: Jack Ross, Cian Coomey, Cillian O'Driscoll, Barra White, Mark Lyndsey, Louis Healy.

Referee: David O’Donoghue