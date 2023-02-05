Harvey Skeiters fires Cork Youth League to glory against Galway

Galway Youth League 1 Cork Youth League 3

THE Cork Youth team retained the FAI Youth Inter-League Cup with a terrific display at Eamon Deacy Park.

The Rebels were 1-0 down at the break as the hosts scored just before half-time. Whatever the Cork management team said in the dressing room at the break worked a threat as their captain and Man of the Match Harvey Skeiters levelled two minutes from the restart.

Cork took the lead midway through the second half when Skeiters scored after good work by Luke O’Donnell.

Paul Omshule of Cork Youth League celebrates the opener. Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

And that talented young man Skeiters scored again with eight minutes remaining in the game to make sure the cup returned to the Leeside.

It was a very close contest in the opening 15 minutes with both sides feeling one another out, however, Cork’s Luke O’Driscoll forced the a fine save from the keeper Max Hawksley midway through the half. Skeiters was then denied when Hawksley was again on hand to make a brilliant save.

With two minutes before the break, Galway took the lead after some good buildup play.

Soon they were level 1-1 when Skeiters was alert to score from close range. Cork then put the home side under the cosh and got their reward when O’Donnell played Skeiters through on goal in the 71st minute and he made no mistake to score a beautiful goal. Cork side were doing well to manage the game before Skeiters put it beyond Galway’s reach in the 82nd minute. Evan Bolster made a great run down the right wing and unleashed a powerful effort that was saved by Hawksley in the Galway goal.

However, Skeiters was the first to react to the save and smashed the ball into the net to wild celebrations on the line and from their supporters in the stand.

Harvey Skeiters of Cork Youth League is presented with the Man of the Match award by FAI President Gerry McAnaney . Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Naturally, the Cork manager Brian Newman was thrilled with his team.

"I’m absolutely buzzing for all the lads as they all have been brilliant all year. We were very good in the second half to be honest, I had a few choice words at half-time which is not my style, however, it worked thank God.

"We worked extremely hard as a management team and the squad of players since last September and right through the Christmas break.

"Retaining the FAI Inter-League for the Cork Youth League for the first time is a testament to all the hard work put in by everyone."

Cork Youth League goalkeeper Robert Barry celebrates. Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

CORK YOUTHS: Robert Barry, Paul Omoshule, Ben Heinen, Sean Connolly, Faruq Abegboyega, Eric Cunningham, Darragh O’Shea, Luke O’Donnell, Conor Varian, Harvey Skeiters, Aaron McCarthy.

Subs: Evan Bolster, Ross Hennessy, Matthew Broderick, Darragh Mulchinock, Ben Crowley, Evan Crowley, Leo Connolly, Karol Malecki, Sam Murphy, Jayden O’Leary, Evan Morgan.

GALWAY YOUTHS: Max Hawksley, Connor Daly, Eddie Silke, Brian Tolan, Conor Keady, Piotric Szymanski, Kkumalo Gusi-Khumalo, Scott Dillon, Charlie Quinn, Ethan McCauley, Ben Costello.

Subs: Colm Whelan, Adam Lavelle, Seaghan Corry, Ryan Mill, Oisin Coyle, Galius Babmas.

Referee: Paudie Hayes:

Assistant referees: Ryan Maher, Thomas Joyce.