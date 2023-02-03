The Longshot: Best value on opening weekend is with Cork and Scotland

TRANSFER deadline day is one of my favourite days simply because it is one of those where I don’t have to get a card for my wife.
On the other biggie days, like Valentine’s, a birthday, Christmas, the anniversary of JFK’s assassination, I am expected to fork out for a piece of folded cardboard with a schmaltzy line and probably a picture of puppies kissing (‘I woof you’), otherwise I can expect to get a phone call from Jim White telling me I’m probably on my way to Coventry for a few days.
And while I may not fancy forking out over and above for my passions in life, Premier League owners seem to have no such compunction. There was a time when the January window was a bit staid and undramatic, more hype than hoopla. If it was an actual window it would have been the one Harry Redknapp rolled down to chat to reporters as he left the training ground of whatever club he was at. Now it’s like more like one of those giant triple-glazed, single-pane ones that Dermot Bannon tells a broke, beleaguered couple they won’t be able to live without unless they want to live like vampires.
Premier League clubs spent €830m during this January transfer window. That’s a long way on from Andy Carroll arriving at Anfield in a chopper. (An aside: My favourite moment from a transfer window was when a reporter outside the then Britannia Stadium was attempting to verify reports that Peter Crouch was about to sign for Stoke. Behind Venetian blinds, the Sky pictures were showing us a man a clear two foot taller than those he was negotiating with, yet the man with the microphone outside said he couldn’t confirm the rumour. It was either Crouch, or the board were conducting intensive negotiations with a new giraffe mascot.) Chelsea, recently jettisoned of Roman Abramovich, contributed €320m of that massive amount over the month, but even Leicester, the Premier League’s ninth biggest spenders, forked out just over €30m, roughly the same as all the La Liga clubs or the Serie A clubs did.
Will the boom go bust in the next few years for clubs across the water. Like a man in a giraffe suit, I’m going to stick my neck out and say yes.
LEBRON James was one of those youngsters who, by their early to mid-teens, everyone already knew they were going to be one of the best ever to play their sport. Like a Joe Canning or a David Clifford. There was a US soccer equivalent in Freddie Adu, who was christened the ‘new Pele’ when just 14, but things never worked out for him and now 33, he spent his journeyman career at 15 clubs in nine countries.
LeBron has more than fulfilled his promise. He won Championships in Miami, returned to his hometown club Cleveland to deliver some much-needed glory there and then moved to the storied LA Lakers for more success. MVPs were also earned each winning season.
Now he is on the cusp of immortality: he is mere days away from usurping another iconic Laker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in seizing the NBA’s career-scoring crown by surpassing 38,387 regular-season points.
NBA all-time records don’t fall often. The points record has changed hands just once since 1966 and Abdul-Jabbar has held it since before LeBron was even born. The rebounds record held by Wilt ‘the Stilt’ Chamberlain (who once hit 100 points in a single game) hasn’t budged in half a century. And the assists, steals (both held by John Stockton) and blocks (Hakeem Olajuwon) record holders have been the same since the mid-90s.
When LeBron eventually retires (he is currently averaging 30 points per game) the career points record should be well north of 40,000, and may be as untouchable as any of the others.
At time of writing, he is 89 points behind with two games to play over the weekend.
It is 7/4 LeBron breaks the record next Tuesday against the Oklahoma Thunder next Tuesday and 11/10 he does so against the Milwaukee Bucks next Thursday.
THE Late, Late Show tonight will feature six performers hoping to represent Ireland at the Eurovision in May in Liverpool (relocated from Ukraine). We last won the event way back in 1996.
Former Sex Pistols frontman John (Johnny Rotten) Lydon is performing with Public Image Limited, but they are a mid-priced 8/1.
Galway student (Jennifer) Connolly is the 11/8 favourite, while Donegal’s ADGY is 5/2. The contest includes Dublin-based Leila Jane (5/1), four-piece band Wild Youth (8/1) and Longford rap duo K Muni & ND, who are 16/1 outsiders.
Ireland are rated as 33/1 to recapture singing glory, while Ukraine are 4/1 favourites to retain their crown. Lydon penned his entry as an ode to his ill wife and looks good value at 8/1.