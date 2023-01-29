Cork v Meath: Rebels make disappointing start to Division 2 as goals prove costly

Meath 3-14 Cork 0-19

MEATH’S goals, one in a wind-assisted first half and two more in a devastating nine-minute burst in the second, proved decisive in Cork’s losing start to their National Football League Division 2 campaign at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Cork’s best chance came a minute after Jordan Morris grabbed the visitors’ second goal, following Jason Scully’s interception of an Ian Maguire pass after 52 minutes, but both Colm O’Callaghan and Sean Powter were denied by keeper Harry Hogan.

Meath struck for 1-5 in that six-minute spell to lead 2-12 to 0-14 and they effectively wrapped up the points with a third goal just after the hour mark, Cillian O’Sullivan scorching through the defence before unleashing a rocket to the far corner of the net.

Cork led by 0-11 to 1-6 at the end of an entertaining first half, enjoying plenty of possession, attacking at will and earning a high return in the shooting stakes, registering just one wide, compared to Meath’s four.

Steven Sherlock was the standout figure in the period, displaying unerring accuracy from placed balls and in open play, too, claiming the opening two scores inside five minutes.

A minute later, however, the ease with which Shane Walsh (what is it about that name?) ghosted in from the left shaking off the attentions of a number of defenders being finishing superbly for an impressive goal.

Credit Cork, though, for refusing to become downcast because they kicked four on the spin with defenders Maurice Shanley and Mattie Taylor registering scores along with a fine Chris Óg Jones fisted effort.

Cork’s Chris Óg Jones shoots for a point. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

And they might have netted, as well, Powter sending Taylor tearing down on goal only for keeper Hogan to get his fingertips to the shot for a 45, which Sherlock converted expertly, 0-7 to 1-1 entering the second quarter.

Walsh was also influential in Meath restoring parity for the second time in the 25th minute, 0-8 to 1-5, and Cork were indeed grateful to their own custodian, Micheal Aodh Martin, who produced a marvellous double save four minutes later.

First, he got his body behind Darragh Campion’s close-range shot though Jordan Morris looked poised to crash in the rebound only for Martin to somehow scoop it off his goal-line and away from danger.

It took a while for Cork to resume their scoring flow on the resumption and yet three on the spin from Jones, a Sherlock free and Powter, under pressure, nudged them 0-14 to 1-8 clear only for Meath to come roaring back for a deserved victory.

Meath’s Ronan Jones and Jason Scully celebrate after the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock 0-14 (0-10 f, 0-1 45), C Óg Jones 0-2, S Powter, M Shanley, M Taylor 0-1 each.

Meath: S Walsh 1-7 (0-2 f, 0-2 m), J Morris 1-2, C O’Sullivan 1-1, M Costello 0-2 (0-1 f), C Hickey, J O’Connor 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); S Meehan (Kiskeam), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), S Powter (Douglas), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); C Óg Jones (Iveleary), B Hurley (Castlehaven, c), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: T Walsh (Kanturk) for O’Donovan 43, J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for McSweeney 52, C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Hurley 60, R Deane (Bantry Blues) for Powter 65.

MEATH: H Hogan; J O’Hare, M Flood, C Hickey; E Harkin, D Keogan, D O’Neill; R Jones, D McGowan; C O’Sullivan, J Scully, D Campion; J Morris, M Costello, S Walsh.

Subs: A O’Neill for D O’Neill, half-time, H O’Higgins for O’Hare J O’Connor for Harkin 48, D Moriarty for McGowan 52, S Crosby for O’Sullivan 65.

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).