Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, Glanmire fall just short in Munster Senior B Camogie final

St Mary's, Nenagh 4-10 Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, Glanmire 1-14

COLÁISTE an Phiarsaigh held all the aces as they led 0-6 to 0-1 at the end of the opening quarter of this Munster Senior B Camogie final.

However, their Tipp opponents turned it around to lead by one at the break and goals proved to be decisive when the final whistle sounded.

Coláiste an Phiarsaigh settled quickly with points from Orlaith Ni Mhaoláin, Evie Ní Thuama, Emma Nic Giolla Phádraigh and Deirdre D Nic Cárthaigh and a strong rear-guard saw full-back Liadan Nic Aoire impress.

Eventually Éimhear Troy had St Mary's on the scoreboard converting but Orlaith Ní Mhaolain and Emma Nic Giolla Phádraigh responded. Then Mary's came storming into the game with scores from Emma Costello (2), Marie Ryan and Troy and a goal when Jane Ryan set up Ryan: 1-6 to 0-8 at the interval.

Evie Ní Thuama quickly had Coláiste an Phiarsaigh level while Orlaith Ní Mhaolain also struck before Lúasi Ni Mhuirí denied St Mary's with a superb save before Troy netted. Nenagh had a four-point advantage as we entered the final quarter.

Ní Mhaolain pegged it back to three but again Troy was the thorn in the Coláiste an Phiarsaigh defence when she superbly handled a dropping ball, turned and first time to the net. From the puck-out Coláiste an Phiarsaigh attacked but Aoife Gleeson denied them with a good save.

They were rewarded with an Emma Nic Giolla Phádraigh point before Iris Grace raised a green flag with a long-range effort.

The sides swapped points as St Mary's maintained their lead, Coláiste an Phiarsaigh added a late goal and a point to their tally but by now the outcome was decided.

Disappointment for the Cork school after a great effort.

Ultimately St Mary's ability to hit the net and their strong second quarter after going down by five points early on saw them lift the Munster Senior B title at Bishopstown.

Scorers for St Mary's: E Troy 2-4 (0-2 f), I Grace 1-2 (0-1 45), M Ryan 1-1, E Costello 0-2, I Kingston 0-1.

Coláiste An Phiarsaigh: O Ní Mhaolain 1-6 (0-3 f), E Nic Giolla Phádraigh 0-4, E Ní Thuama 0-2, D Nic Cárthaigh, A Ní Fhoghlú 0-1 each.

NENAGH: A Gleeson; M Gleeson, A Dooley, E Williams; L Nagle, B Kennedy, M Steed; I Grace, K O'Dwyer; E Costello, A Kennedy, A Treacy; E Troy, J Ryan, M Ryan.

Subs: I Kingston for M Ryan (43), C Ryan for J Ryan (48), C Mulcahy for E Costello (59).

GLANMIRE: L Ní Mhuirí; E Nic Mháinis, L Nic Aoire, Á Nic an Adhastair; A Nic Mhathúna, Y Abernethy, M Ní Chonchubair; C Ní Dhonnabháin, E Ní Thuama; A Ní Fhoghlú, E Nic Giolla Phádraigh, C Ni Shúilleabháin; D Nic Cárthaigh, O Ní Mhaoláin, A Ní Riada.

Sub: R Nic Mhainis for E Mhainis (40).

Referee: Ger Sheehan (Douglas).