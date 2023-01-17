Cork City and Cobh Ramblers set for Munster Senior Cup tests 

CORK CITY will travel to Castleview and Cobh Ramblers will host Everton in the quarter finals of the Munster Senior Cup.

Ringmahon Rangers and Midleton will test themselves against Treaty United and Waterford FC.

The ties are set for on or before January 29th and a fascinating series of games is ensured between League of Ireland sides and clubs from the Munster Senior League.

Cork City’s meeting with Castleview is certainly the tie of the round as the Rebel Army will be eager to lay down an early season marker ahead of their return to the top flight of Irish football.

Colin Healy’s team will also be facing their own recent history in the competition as they have qualified for the cup’s semi-finals every year since 2017.

Cobh Ramblers will be hoping for a perfect opening to their cup defence when they take on Everton.

Shane Keegan’s side navigated a tough route to glory last year that saw them have to travel to reigning FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount in the semi-finals and to Turner’s Cross for the final against Cork City.

The Ramblers passed every test and lifted the trophy thanks to a James O’Leary’s long range free kick into the St Anne’s Stand. It was a victory made sweeter as it coincided with their centenary year celebrations.

Cobh also know that domestic success has proved key to their league form, with their last victory in the Munster Senior Cup sparking a late season surge in east Cork. Cobh finished that year by reaching the First Division play-offs and the quarter finals of the FAI Cup, where they were narrowly beaten by St Patrick’s Athletic.

That form carried into 2017, a year which saw them chase Waterford down to the final few weeks of the league season for the First Division title.

Midleton have the best record of the teams from the Munster Senior League still left in the competition. Even though they have never won the trophy, they managed to reach the final in 2019 and semi-finals in 2020.

Their most recent run in the competition saw the east Cork side reach the quarter finals, where Cork City beat them 3-0 at Turner’s Cross.

Ringmahon Rangers’ clash with Treaty United will be interesting as the League of Ireland side are set to play Shamrock Rovers in a friendly that day in Dublin.

The Munster Senior League club have never made it to the final of that competition, and a talented squad will be itching to make history at home.

Ringmahon; who are specialists at winning junior titles in recent years, are looking for their first piece of senior silverware since their Donie Forde Trophy victory in 2019.