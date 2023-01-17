Cork's Ross Bullman leads a major talent pool at Munster Snooker Championships

The Munster Snooker Championships take place in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, this weekend and Youghal snooker star Ross Bulman will be in action.

Bulman is no stranger to success and he is the current number 1 seed in the Irish Amateur Rankings.

A rising star since his early teens, Bulman is a proven winner on the National stage and he’s tasted plenty of success on the International stage also. In 2019, he was beaten by Jackson Page in the final of the European U21 Snooker Championships.

A multiple National Champion, a winner on the professional tour when winning his opening round of the Northern Ireland Open, along with a win over Barry Hawkins, Bulman has a fantastic CV and it will take a top-class performance for any player to beat him in Killarney this week.

Cork snooker: Ross Bulman at Youghal CYMS.

Full of confidence in recent months, Ross Bulman will lead a Youghal team who will be looking for a big run this weekend.

TALENT

Aaron Tobin will also be part of the team. A fantastic talent at underage level, Tobin is another young man that has enjoyed plenty of success at National level. He’s returned to the snooker scene in recent times and his form looks very good.

He put on a spectacular performance recently in the Cork league, knocking in breaks of 139 and 132. That was snooker of the highest order and if Youghal are to reach the business end of the competition, they will need big displays from Aaron Tobin.

Another man back playing with Youghal in Killarney this year is Aaron Fitzgerald. A former National U21 Snooker Champion, Fitzgerald is another young man capable of big performances. He’s got plenty of experience and the talented cueist has represented Ireland on the International stage.

The Youghal team had a number of players in action last week as they welcomed the Norris club from Waterford for a friendly match.

There was some fantastic snooker played throughout the night and both teams will be looking for good runs in Killarney. The likes of Adam Bulman and Conor Kennedy are likely to bring up the 5-man Youghal team.

The Crucible Club from Cork will start as hot favourites for the Munster Snooker Championships and in truth, it’s hard to look past them for outright glory.

A team full of red-hot talent and class, they are always a joy to watch and they will have their eyes on success before another big shot at the upcoming All Ireland Snooker Championships which will also take place in Killarney the following weekend.

Of course, they were crowned All-Ireland Champions back in 2020.

Ryan Cronin is one of the star players from the Crucible club in Cork. One of the toughest players to beat around the country, Cronin will prove a tough nut to crack in Killarney.

The likes of Greg Casey, David Cassidy, Daniel O’Regan and Noel Landers are other top players that make the Crucible a very strong team. A young side, they are expected to be around for many years to come and plenty of Munster and All-Ireland success is certain to follow.

BRILLIANT

Of course, we have to mention the brilliant Aaron Hill. Now applying his trade on the professional circuit, Hill was a part of that Crucible winning team that tasted All-Ireland success back in 2020 and Hill was named Player of the Tournament. We follow his snooker career with close interest and wish him every success going forward.

Speaking on the Munster Snooker Club Championship Facebook Page, Tournament Director Connie O’Sullivan said: “Last year was a tough one coming back after Covid, but now a further 12 months down the line, people feel a lot safer and more relaxed and that will add to the atmosphere of this great event.

"With 15 tables in the ballroom and the mangerton suite it is as usual a special place to be and I am really looking forward to meeting up with everyone again, and I welcome Munster Snooker Club Championship Rookies to the best team snooker event on the planet!"

Youghal A take on another Cork side in the shape of AOH on Friday morning at 9am. Crucible A take on Cue Club A at 3.45pm on Friday.