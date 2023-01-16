Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 16:15

Rockmount manager Eddie Kenny enjoying new role as a referee

Busy combining is combining his duties as a Munster Senior League manager with his work as a CSL official
Rockmount manager Eddie Kenny enjoying new role as a referee

Rockmount manager Eddie Kenny and his twin sons Ned and Joey with the Munster senior league trophy and FAI Intermediate cup after defeating Bluebell United in the FAI Centenary Intermediate cup final at Turner’s Cross. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Andrew Horgan

THOSE with ties to the Munster Senior League will know Eddie Kenny as the manager of Rockmount’s all-conquering squad.

But those with ties to the Cork Schoolboys League will know him for another reason.

“I’ve been refereeing in the CSL for just over a year and a half now,” Kenny tells The Echo.

It was around the same time Rockmount’s MSL Premier Division title and FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup winning season began that Kenny took the opportunity to become a referee in the CSL. And he’s glad he did, even if it means his weekends have now become busier.

“I was doing my Uefa B licence and as part of that, there was a recommendation of three courses to do and one of those was refereeing.

“To be honest it was probably the easiest one to do because it was online. So I did that and Eddie Doyle rang me then — he must have got an email about who does the courses — and he was just saying would I be interested in doing it.

“To be honest, again it was probably something that never crossed my mind just because I was so busy with Rockmount, but I said I would do a month for him just to see how it will go.

Within five minutes he had two emails sent off to me about games up in Leeds Park. But I enjoyed them and I’ve enjoyed it since I started doing them, so I’ve stuck with it.

“In fairness to Eddie, when he does send us the fixtures it’s on a Sunday night and they do make it favourable that you are making yourself available, they are not giving you the fixture first.

“If we are playing on a Saturday afternoon I would put myself down for two games. The first kick-off is at 10am and the second usually kicks off at 11.30am depending on the age group.

“That normally gives me enough time to get to where I need to get to with Rockmount because I say it to them to try and keep the locations close together if possible.

FLEXIBLE

“Predominantly there haven’t been many clashes. Even if we’re not playing a match on a Saturday but we’re training that morning instead, I can always look into the Whatsapp group to see if they can cover my game, and maybe I can do their game for them that afternoon or Sunday so it’s fairly flexible.

“But because I’m active in football I can’t become a member of the Cork branch, but in fairness they — Eddie McNally, Anthony Buttimer, and John Sweeney in particular — still have been very good to me as an external referee, giving me advice and always being just a phone call away.”

The FAI are hoping to entice more players and coaches currently involved in the local game to becoming a referee.

The number of officials in Ireland has declined significantly in recent years which has led to more and more matches being called off.

The reason often cited is the abuse that some officials receive from the sidelines, but Kenny hasn’t yet experienced this and he believes if more footballers or coaches become referees it would help eradicate the issue.

“The enjoyable thing for me about refereeing is that I’m able to go to a game and I’m not there to watch any players or to scout a team.

“It’s a bit of fitness as well that I get around the pitch which is good both mentally and physically.

99% of the time it has been grand. With the managers, I just like to treat people how I’d like to be treated myself.

“I might not always be right, but that’s human nature. I just think if you talk to people with a bit of respect most of the time you will get respect in return.

“I always say how your tone of voice with people will dictate what their reaction will be. If you come in authoritative — shouting and roaring — they will answer back to defend themselves.

“If that mutual respect is there between players, managers, and the referees, we will all benefit and that’s something I’ve seen since I have become a referee.”

For more information on how you can become a referee, feel free to visit fai.ie/domestic/referees

Read More

Cork referee Grahame Duffy on his love of the game after 25 years as an official

More in this section

Cork City sign new goalkeeper on loan from Celtic Cork City sign new goalkeeper on loan from Celtic
Novak Djokovic File Photo The Longshot: Women a better bet down under as Novak plots 10th win
Under 18 Semi-Final: Leinster v Munster in the Uniphar Inter-Provincial Finals on 15/01/2023 at UCD. Munster win U18 inter-provincial hockey title in dramatic shoot-out
cork soccercslmsl
<p> Cork's Luke Meade gets his pass away under pressure from UCC's Conor Cahalane, during their Canon O'Brien Cup clash at the Mardyke. Both start for Cork on Sunday. Picture: David Keane. </p>

Cork GAA: Hurlers and footballers reveal teams for Sunday's games

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more