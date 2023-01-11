Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 16:25

Midleton CBS strike late to snatch Dr Harty Cup glory and a semi-final place

The East Cork school trailed by two points entering injury-time but pounced for 2-1 to deny De La Salle
Midleton CBS strike late to snatch Dr Harty Cup glory and a semi-final place

Ben Walsh (Killeagh) in action on the forward line for Midleton. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mark Woods

Midleton CBS 2-15 De La Salle Waterford 0-16 

A grandstand finish rescued Midleton CBS’s Dr Harty Cup ambitions in a cagey quarter-final on Fethard’s Astro pitch on Wednesday.

The game was transferred from Fraher Field Dungarvan and was over half an hour late starting due to extra time in the curtain-raiser, but finished in a welter of excitement.

De La Salle, for whom Jack Twomey was their best performer with a game-high 0-13, led by two points approaching the hour following a super score from the left touchline by substitute Barry John Flynn.

But when the need was greatest, Midleton’s big players came up trumps. In the first of seven added-on minutes, ace marksman Jack Leahy backed himself to try for a goal from a 20m free and his stinging low shot zipped into the net.

The cheering had barely died, when Midleton struck again, Ben Walsh blocking an attempted clearance and then hammering home the killer second goal before Leahy completed the scoring with his ninth point, leaving the Waterford side shell-shocked.

The teams were level six times in all and there was never more than a couple of points between them as they turned around 0-8 apiece.

James O’Brien edged Midleton 0-8 to 0-6 ahead with a superb point from an acute angle on the left only for Twomey to respond with three on the bounce until a Leahy free restored parity for a fourth time in the half.

Midleton began the second half smartly with a couple of quick-fire Leahy and O’Brien scores though Twomey ensured they were level a fifth time at 0-13 each in the 49th minute.

It was nip and tuck until the east Cork side produced a stunning finish to make sure of their place in the last four and avoid a Rebel whitewash after earlier defeats by CBC and St Colman’s, leaving Midleton CBS the last man standing.

James O'Brien (Cloyne) clears his lines. Picture: Larry Cummins
James O'Brien (Cloyne) clears his lines. Picture: Larry Cummins

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Leahy 1-9 (1-6 f), B Walsh 1-2, J O’Brien 0-4.

De La Salle: J Twomey 0-13 (0-6 f, 0-2 65), C Hartley (f), R Doherty, BJ Flynn 0-1 each.

MIDLETON CBS: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s), joint-captain; S O’Callaghan (Aghada); A Moloney (Midleton), D Leahy (Castlemartyr); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), T Wilk (Cobh); T Roche (Midleton), T O’Regan (Cloyne); S Irwin (Killeagh), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), D McCarthy (Killeagh); J O’Brien (Cloyne); B Walsh (Killeagh), J Leahy (Dungourney), joint-captain.

Subs: D Buckley (Killeagh) for P Walsh 45, M Wall (Fr O’Neill’s) for McCarthy 59.

DE LA SALLE WATERFORD: T Carey; D Fitzpatrick, C O’Keeffe, D Williams; C Carroll, C Keane, C O’Sullivan; A O’Neill, J Twomey; C Hartley, F McGrath, C Tobin; D Nolan, R Wymberry, S Fleming.

Subs: BJ Flynn for Wymberry and D Leavey for Nolan, half-time, C Murphy for Williams injured 38, R Doherty for Fleming 48.

Referee: T Loughnane (Tipperary).

More in this section

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks The Longshot: Mr Irrelevant is now centre stage
Freemount can't cope with Thurles Sars' class in Munster semi Freemount can't cope with Thurles Sars' class in Munster semi
Ryan Creech and Niamh Moore take the individual honours in the Grange-Fermoy 10km road race Ryan Creech and Niamh Moore take the individual honours in the Grange-Fermoy 10km road race
#cork gaa
Republic of Ireland U21 v Montenegro U21 - UEFA European U21 Championship - Qualifying - Group F - Tallaght Stadium

Tyreik Wright leaves Aston Villa to join Plymouth Argyle 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more