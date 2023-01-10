Cork push on in second half to beat UCC in Canon O'Brien Cup

Cork 0-25

UCC 1-15

A run of 11 unanswered points in a 15-minute second-half period turned the game Cork’s way as they beat UCC to win the Canon O’Brien Cup at the Mardyke on Tuesday night.

Having started slowly, Cork had rallied to lead by 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time but a strong UCC opening to the second half saw them move 1-9 to 0-10 ahead as a delivery from Cathal McCarthy – named as corner-forward but good in a withdrawn role – ended up in the Cork net.

When midfielder Eoin Carey added his third point, UCC’s lead was three points, matching their biggest advantage of the first half. However, by the time the college side’s tally was added to on 51 minutes, they had fallen eight points behind.

Brian O’Sullivan, Tommy O’Connell, Declan Dalton, teenager Brian Keating, Colin Walsh and subs Daniel Harrington, Aaron Myers and Diarmuid Healy all registered points as Cork took over, ensuring a seventh victory in nine runnings of the competition.

The focus for Pat Ryan and his side will now turn to Sunday’s Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League game against Limerick, where another win will secure a place in the final, while UCC will face into a Fitzgibbon Cup campaign which begins next Thursday against Maynooth University. Both teams will take some positives from this outing, albeit with something to work on, too.

UCC were sharper in the early stages, with McCarthy’s presence at the back making it difficult for Cork to open them up while wing-back Luke Elliott was prominent. In attack, Shane Barrett and Colm McCarthy were on target as they led by 0-4 to 0-1 before Cork came back well. UCC goalkeeper Brion Saunderson denied Brian Hayes a debut goal before Declan Dalton levelled at 0-5 each and Sam Quirke, Walsh – one of four points in total – and wing-back Eoin Downey ensured the half-time lead of two for the Rebels.

Ethan Twomey’s good distribution from centre-back had yielded some points for UCC in the first half and he was relocated to midfield for the second period, with Barrett and Cormac O’Brien tying the game within a minute of the restart.

Quirke, once again industrious at midfield, did put Cork ahead again with his second but the goal from Cathal McCarthy looked to have given UCC a boost, all the more so when Carey extended their advantage, but it was as good as it got for them.

Scorers for Cork: D Dalton 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 65), C Walsh 0-4, T O’Connell, S Quirke, D Harrington, D Healy 0-2 each, E Downey, B O’Sullivan, L Meade, B Hayes, B Keating, A Myers 0-1 each.

UCC: S Barrett 0-5 (0-3f), Cathal McCarthy 1-0, E Carey 0-3 (0-1f), C O’Brien, R Cotter 0-2 each, Colm McCarthy, D Hogan, D McSweeney 0-1 each.

CORK: G Connolly (Blackrock); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); E Downey (Glen Rovers), T O’Connell (Midleton), R Downey (Glen Rovers); S Quirke (Midleton), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); B Keating (Ballincollig), C Lehane (Midleton), L Meade (Newcestown); C Walsh (Kanturk), D Dalton (Fr O’Neills), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: D Harrington (Fr O’Neills) for E Downey, A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill) for O’Callaghan, D Healy (Lisgoold) for Meade, M Kelly (Castlemartyr) for Hayes (all half-time), K Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh) for Quirke, J Cashman (Blackrock) for O’Donoghue (both 39), J O’Carroll (Erin’s Own) for O’Sullivan, A Myers (Sarsfields) for Walsh (both 46).

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated): B Saunderson (Midleton); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers); L Elliott (Sarsfields), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), I Daly (Lismore, Waterford); E Carey (Kilworth), S Daly (Randal Óg); C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Hogan (Sarsfields), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields), S Barrett (Blarney), Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields).

Subs: C McGoldrick (Éire Óg) for S Daly (half-time), E Stokes for Boylan, P Hartnett (Ahane, Limerick) for I Daly (both 38), E Cullinane (Ballinhassig) for Colm McCarthy, R Cotter (Blackrock) for Cahalane (both 47), M Brady (Éire Óg) for Elliott (50, injured), D McSweeney (Blarney) for Hogan (56), R Fox (Ahane, Limerick) for Barrett (57).

Referee: C Lyons (Nemo Rangers).

· Before the match, a minute’s silence was held in honour of the late Paudie Palmer