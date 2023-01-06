Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 18:12

Cork City continue to build ahead of new season with Matt Healy back on loan at the club

Prior to this deal, the most recent signing by City was the new deal for defender Gordon Walker.
Matt Healy for Cork City in action against Conor O'Keeffe for Galway United.

Dylan O’ Connell

MIDFIELDER Matt Healy has re-joined Cork City from Ipswich Town, on a loan deal that will run until the end of June.

The midfielder comes back to Leeside after scoring four goals in 26 appearances during the club’s First Division title success last year.

Healy quickly established himself as a favourite with his ability to score from distance, with a long range strike against Galway United the pick of the bunch.

He told the club’s media team: “I’m very pleased to be back at City again. I really enjoyed last season, it was great experience for me and I learned a lot. 

"It was great to be able to be a part of what was a very memorable season for the club; these are exciting times now for the club, going back into the Premier Division, and I am delighted to be part of it again.” 

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the re-signing: “Matt came in on loan last season and he did very well for us. He obviously got a few very good goals, but he added a lot to the team besides that as well. 

"He’s a great lad around the place as well as being a good player, and we are very pleased to have him on board again. We know the ability he has and I think he is a player who can get even better next season.” 

The centre-back, who missed the majority of last season through injury, has been with the club’s senior team since 2021.

Gordon Walker, Cork City in action against Patrick Hickey, Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Athlone Town Stadium. Photo Ray Ryan
Gordon Walker, Cork City in action against Patrick Hickey, Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Athlone Town Stadium. Photo Ray Ryan

He told CorkCityFC.ie: “Last season was a great one for the club, obviously, as we secured promotion which was our aim at the start. For me personally, it was frustrating, as the injury meant I missed much of the season, so I am very keen to get back in for pre-season and try to nail down a place in the team.

“I can’t wait to get going again and see Cork City in action back in the Premier Division, which is where this club should be. 

"The fans were incredible last season, and I know they will be right behind us again next season,” he explained..

Colin Healy added: “Gordon was very good for us in 2021, and he had started pre-season well, so he was very unlucky to get the injury when he did. 

"He has done well since he came back to the club, and I know he can’t wait for next season to start. 

"We are very pleased to have him on board again for next season, and looking forward to seeing him in action.”

