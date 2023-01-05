Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 16:25

Cork City confirm goalkeeper David Harrington’s move to Fleetwood Town 

OFFICIAL: David Harrington has put pen to paper on a deal with League One outfit Fleetwood Town. Pic: Fleetwood Town F.C.

Dylan O’ Connell

Cork City have confirmed goalkeeper David Harrington’s move to English side Fleetwood Town.

The 22-year-old academy graduate made 33 league appearances last year and he played a key role in the club winning the First Division title.

The goalkeeper released an emotion statement on his Instagram account after the transfer was announced.

He said: “Firstly I’d like to thank everyone at Cork City FC for everything they’ve done for me over the last few years.

"To the people behind the scenes, such as Mick, Erika, Eanna and that’s just to mention a few. Thank you for everything, ye do incredible work that does not go unnoticed.

"To all the coaches involved with the club especially in the academy who helped me along the way, such as Colin, Richie, Colm and Nults. 

"Thank you for everything ye have done for me in helping me improve and helping me get to where I am now.

"To all my teammates throughout the years, Thank you. We made unbelievable memories that’ll be with me forever.

"Lastly to the fans, thank you for supporting us every week. The dedication to travel up and down the country to support us is unmatched and really shows how big this club is.

I’ve supported and loved this club all my life and have met some incredible people along the way. I can’t wait to watch the club playing back where they belong next season. @corkcityfc.” 

City manager Colin Healy told the club’s media team.

“David is another academy graduate who has done very well for us since he came into the first team. He is now moving on to the next step of his career and we thank him for his service to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.” 

Harrington’s move to Fleetwood is another success story by the club’s academy, which is slowly becoming a launch pad to England.

Two current Irish internationals, Alan Browne and Chiedozie Ogbene, once played for City’s Under-19s.

Both players were on successful teams that won the league title and the Enda McGuill Cup.

Jake O’Brien featured for the Under-17s and Under-19s before linking up with the senior team. 

The defender was brought to Crystal Palace on loan in February 2021 and that deal was permanent that August.

O’Brien settled into life at Selhurst Park immediately as he captained their Under-23s to promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2.

Cathal Heffernan was the next player to leave City, and he signed for Italian giants AC Milan in 2022.

Up until Harrington’s move to Fleetwood, Alex Healy Byrne to Burnley was the most recent transfer involving City’s academy.

