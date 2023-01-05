Munster confirm the departure of Ben Healy from the province at the end of the season 

FOLLOWING a period of speculation, Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that out-half Ben Healy will be leaving the province at the end of this season.

The promising 23 year old half-back is headed to Scotland where he will line out for Edinburgh rugby.

The move coming to fruition despite his current employers confirming on the club website that the player was offered a new contract and every attempt was made to keep him on Irish shores.

Since 2019 Healy has made 47 appearances for the province and has contributed with 275 points.

Admired for his goal kicking and confident style of play, many Munster fans might be disappointed to hear that the player will not be donning the famous red jersey next season.

Healy has seen his game time limited in this campaign thus far, with first choice Joey Carbery back fit after a string of injuries and young Jack Crowley finding his feet with regular game time.

The latter was also involved in Ireland’s November series while Healy has yet to bridge the gap between under age and senior international levels.

Interestingly this could be a key component of the player’s change in allegiance, as he is qualified to play for Scotland through his maternal grandparents. Indeed Glasgow Warriors previously attempted to sign Healy a couple of years ago but at the time he committed to Munster.

Munster's Ben Healy who is ready for ‘exciting challenge’ after joining Edinburgh. Issue date: Wednesday January 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story RUGBYU Edinburgh. Photo credit should read: Brain Lawless/PA Wire

The fact that he is uncapped is a bonus as well, as it means he could have a smoother transition into the Scotland set up should his club performances warrant that.

The young half back possibly thinking ahead to the World Cup this coming Autumn.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree was up front with his dismay that the club would not be retaining the services of Healy, saying that: “We are hugely disappointed to see Ben depart at the end of the season.

“I’ve noted all along our desire to bring through and develop homegrown talent so to lose a player of Ben’s calibre is tough to take.

“As a young player Ben is striving to achieve his career goals, and we fully understand his professional aspirations and the journey he is on.

“For the most part we are successful in retaining our best talent within our system, however, this is unfortunately out of our hands on this occasion."

Healy himself commented on the situation as well, clarifying his reasons for the move.

“This has been a huge decision to make, and working closely with the province I have had the chance to give it the time and consideration it warranted.

“Making the decision to leave my home club has not been easy and I am hugely grateful for the opportunity to represent my province.

“I have career objectives I wish to target, and I believe a move to a club such as Edinburgh Rugby gives me the best opportunity to fulfil my professional goals.

“As a result of this process I have a heightened sense of urgency to achieve success with Munster and I look forward to doing everything possible to make this happen in the coming months.”

Munster still have a United Rugby Championship play-off place up for grabs and are also still in the Champions Cup.

Fans will be hoping, just like Healy, that the out-half can help bring the club some success in these competitions before he departs.