Former Carrigaline United ace Josh Honohan heading back to Turner's Cross for 2023

JOST Honohan is the latest player to sign back with Cork City for the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old returns to Turner’s Cross after making 17 league appearances during their run to the First Division title.

He told the club’s media team: “I was very pleased to get a good run in the side in the second half of the season, and I will be looking to build on that next season. It was a great season for the club and, for me personally, I really enjoyed it as well.

“At the start of the season, we set out to achieve promotion, and we were very pleased with achieving that. Next season will be a different challenge but, as a group, we are very hungry to get this club back to where we feel it belongs. We had incredible support last season, and I know there is a real buzz around the club and supporters ahead of next season, so we can’t wait to get started.”

City boss Colin Healy added: “Josh came into the team midway through the season, and he fitted in really well. We know the quality he has, so it was great for him to get a proper run in the team.

He is a player who we feel can get even better and we are looking forward to seeing him in action next season.”

Honohan has been with Cork City since he moved to the club’s academy from Carrigaline United in 2018. He started out with the U17s and U19s before signing his first professional contract in August 2019.

That deal led to appearances on the bench for Premier Division fixtures against Sligo Rovers and Waterford, and he made his senior debut versus the Blues at Turner’s Cross in September 2019. Honohan only played once for the first team in 2020 and that was a 3-2 victory over Midleton in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup at Bishopstown.

The First Division allowed the defender to develop, and his work under Healy led to a call-up to the Republic of Ireland U21s in October 2021.

Honohan is another member from the club’s academy to return to return to the club for the 2023 season. This follows new deals for club captain Cian Coleman, striker Cian Murphy, and midfielder Cian Bargary.

That is the core group that won City the First Division title and promotion back to the top tier of Irish football. One player who is not returning is goalkeeper David Harrington as he is expected to sign for EFL League One side Fleetwood Town on January 1.

The remaining players will link up with new signings Tunde Owolabi from St Patrick’s Athletic and Ethon Varian on loan from Bohemians.