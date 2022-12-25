Great year for Naomh Abán with more to come despite All-Ireland final defeat

WHEN Naomh Abán get off the disappointment of losing the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland junior ladies football final they can look back on their season with delight overall.

After all when they reflect on it they are the second-best team in the country and that in itself is some achievement.

But that didn’t come about easily and the dedication of their players and management must be applauded as they take a well-earned break before they start all over again, but this time at intermediate level.

They have been on the go now for almost 12 months and will need to take a few weeks off and enjoy the festivities, before they go again. And when they do you can be guaranteed they will take on the challenge of the intermediate grade with the same enthusiasm and determination they did this year at junior level.

The players must take massive credit for their campaign and in the cold depths of winter when most of us were happy to sit by the fire and watch the TV they were in their cars heading to training.

They are no different to many club sides in that regard but when you consider where they are based in West Cork and the fact a fair share of players have to head down from the city, between college and work, that type of dedication is what sees you lift trophies at the end of the season.

Their campaign started down in Bantry and from there led to MTU for the final, where they faced O’Donovan Rossa, with both sets of supporters making it an electrifying atmosphere.

That support for Naomh Abán continued all through Munster and in that final, they travelled in their numbers to Mallow to see them get the better of Oola.

The All-Ireland journey took them on their travels again for the quarter-final before they had a home semi-final and a chance for everyone in the area to come out and support this side.

That they did in their numbers and again the atmosphere was a joy to experience in Ballyvourney.

The final itself was set for Cahir but a frozen pitch meant a very late change of venue and time to Fethard and even though they wouldn’t use it as an excuse it seemed to affect them more than their opponents, Salthill-Knocknacarra

They only got going in the second half but once they did they played some great football and overall were a little unlucky not to take it to extra time at least.

A great tackle denied them a goal, which would have put them in front before the Galway side got one in the last minute which didn’t reflect the game overall and put a slightly slanted scoreline as the final result.

So disappointment on the day, but looking back it has been a season to remember for Naomh Abán.

All the players would be the first to thank their management and supporters and in particular, Noel McDonagh.

Disappointment for Naomh Abán manager Noel McDonagh and Muireann Dineen. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In Noel they have a simply outstanding manager who has guided them through the season, step by step, and has played a major role in their achievements.

His work in preparing the side ensures they go into every game knowing exactly what’s expected of them and also a fair knowledge of their opponents.

BEST

His knowledge of the game is second to none and the players will be well aware that in Noel they have one of the best.

Like any manager he was disappointed to have lost the final, but also pointed out that it has been a great season for the club and anything outside of Cork was a bonus for them.

“It has been a great year and getting to an All-Ireland final has been tremendous for Naomh Abán. A great effort over the season by the girls, they are disappointed today of course, but we will over that and kick on again next year,” said Noel.

“Most of this team is either of minor or U21 age levels and there are great years ahead if they stick together and I am sure they will. Obviously, it is disappointing today but we have a county and Munster title to celebrate and we will do that before we look forward to playing at intermediate level next year,” concluded Noel.

So overall a great year for Naomh Abán and one they can look back on with pride and have no doubt they will be a side to watch at intermediate level next season.