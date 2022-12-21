Carrigtwohill GAA club appoint Caroline Dixey as first female chairperson in time of huge growth

FIRST it was Avril Geary making the headlines as new East Cork GAA chair, now Caroline Dixey has become the first female chairperson in the 137-year history of Carrigtwohill GAA club.

Caroline (nee Kidney) has moved into the seat vacated by legendary club figure Peter Hogan at one of the busiest and most progressive clubs in the county.

The population in the Carrigtwohill region in recent years has soared and thanks to the hard work of local club officers and coaches, many of the region's newest residents are quickly becoming part of the fabric of the local GAA club.

It is something that Caroline Dixey has always been part of. As she recalls, "like many GAA families we were raised on pitches around Cork."

At just 18 in 1983, she was elected as the club's first and so far only female secretary. The eldest of seven children, Caroline is daughter of Neilus and Margaret Kidney and sister of Noel, Philip, Robert, Kenneth and Naill, all of whom have played for the blue and gold.

There was always the strong possibility that after living abroad for 14 years Carrigtwohill GAA would come calling again on returning home.

"Every phone call from abroad was about the GAA, how the team played, how each guy got on, it never left me."

Now after a period involved with the camogie club and having again served as secretary and most recently vice chairperson, she has moved into the hot seat.

"I just very gently eased my way back into administration after returning from the UK. It was never an ambition to be chairperson. I loved the involvement and it all happened organically. My two girls got involved in the camogie club when they were just six-years-old, so I got involved as PRO, secretary and chairperson.

A very proud moment came when my daughter Ciara won a first minor county with Carrig. Basically, after that involvement, I was ambushed to come back to the GAA and to be honest I was delighted"

She is taking over the role at a time of unprecedented growth.

"It's a hugely busy time for all of us. We are on the cusp of a wave here in terms of making big decisions as to the way to go forward. Ballincollig, Carrigaline and ourselves are in similar situations in terms of growth. We have huge numbers, so we need so many volunteers.

"We have to ramp it up more again. The structures are in place and we are fortunate that our juvenile club is so dynamic with fantastic people, including almost 70 coaches involved. Nowadays everything has to be structured, it's a lot more complicated than in days of old.

"Off the field, the new clubhouse has created massive positivity. It's a place to go, a place to call our own. We are hugely enthusiastic about the way things have turned out. Every night there is some club group event everybody has equal access to all facilities.

"The one club module is coming down the track, but for us it will be a seamless transition because we always shared our facilities with the camogie and ladies football clubs.

"In 2023 it looks like we are going to have four adult hurling teams for the first time ever. The focus recently has been very much on the senior side with Frank Flannery appointed coach and already there has been a great buy-in by the players. There is huge anticipation and excitement. Clive Cremin, another great guy is heading up the football."

Carrigtwohill GAA personnel including president Eddie O'Riordan at the recent official opening ceremony of their third playing pitch.

Her enthusiasm is infectious.

"I am meeting people that I would never meet on a day-to-day basis and realize all the positivity that new people in the club have to offer. Everybody, just like any new coach, brings something new to the table - it's very important to keep that going."

All in the famed Kidney family and all in Carrigtwohill GAA know that they have a lady with very special qualities at the head of their club. Caroline knows Carrigtwohill GAA inside out, the club is in very safe hands in this massive era of expansion.