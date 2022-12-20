Youghal snooker ace Ross Bulman is top seeded Irish amateur

ROSS BULMAN has won back-to-back National Ranking Snooker events in recent weeks and the Youghal star is the current number 1 seed in the Irish Amateur Rankings.

Bulman has been a rising star since his early teens and he sensationally captured a quartet of Irish titles at U16, U18, U19 and U21 in the same season when he was just 15.

In recent years, he has come so close to gaining a professional tour card but going on his recent form, he could well achieve that goal over the next couple of years.

Back in 2019, Bulman enjoyed huge success after he got the call-up to play in the Northern Ireland Open and he beat Zhang Jiankang, world number 89, at the Waterfront Hall. In the following round, Bulman was defeated 4-2 by Joe Perry.

The 21-year-old has had other big wins along the way, defeating World Championship finalist Barry Hawkings in the German Master Qualifiers.

Back to his most recent success in the National Ranking event number 2 in Nenagh, Bulman confirmed his status as the number 1 with several classy performances over the two days. In the final, Bulman defeated Stephen Bateman (Kilkenny) by four frames to two.

Ross Bulman, Eddie Hickey (President of the Youghal CYMS) and Brendan Cooney.

A week later, Bulman once again made the trip to Nenagh to play in the Nenagh Open. An event that always brings top-class players, Bulman showed his class to reach the final, but on the day, it was ex-pro Davy Morris who took the title, winning 5-3.

DELIGHTED

Speaking to the Echo, Bulman said: “I’m delighted with my form at the moment. It’s great to be the number 1 seed and I’m looking forward to the European Amateur Championships in Malta in March.

The main goal is to get the pro tour card and I’ll be back at Q-school in the summer to hopefully achieve that.

“I’ve great sponsors, thanks to Paul and Carmel and all at Berties Bar in Youghal. My club Youghal CYMS are fantastic as well and we are looking forward to the upcoming Munster Snooker Championships in Killarney.”

Bulman’s club, the Youghal CYMS, is a club in the heart of Youghal town and it’s a fantastic place for all interested in playing snooker and meeting friends.

Over the last couple of years, large numbers have returned to the local venue and it’s great to see some many playing the great game of snooker.

Just last week, two legends of the Youghal CYMS went head-to-head in the final of the Christy Hennessy Memorial where Ross Bulman defeated Brendan Cooney by 3 frames to 2, with Bulman knocking in a 133 in the decider.

Aaron Tobin is another Youghal player in superb form, in the Cork Snooker League, Tobin fired in back-to-back centuries, knocking in breaks 139 and 132.

Snooker in Youghal is magical at the moment. Roll on 2023.