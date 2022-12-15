Strong Cork interest as Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final draws made

THERE'S a strong Cork interest in the knockout sections of the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí competitions.
Christians, Midleton CBS and St Colman's made it through to the last eight of the prestigious hurling competition, with Spiroid Naomh, Rochestown, Skibbereen and Hamilton High involved in the football quarter-finals, while Clonakilty will join them if they beat Tralee CBS. That last group game fell foul to the cold snap and might not get played before Christmas, though Friday is still a possibility.
There's one Cork semi-finalist guaranteed, as CSN Bishopstown and Skibb Community School collide in one of the quarter-finals, which are slated for Wednesday, January 18.
In the Harty Cup, St Colman's will face Midleton CBS if they both win their quarter-finals on Wednesday, January 11. CBC are on the other side of the draw, which features Cashel, last year's All-Ireland champions Ardscoil Rís and Templemore.
St Francis College Rochestown v Tralee/St Flannan's/Clonakilty
CSN Bishopstown v Skibbereen CS
St Brendan's Killarney v Hamilton High School, Bandon
Tralee/St Flannan's/Clonakilty v Mercy Mounthawk
A v B, C v D
Quarter-finals take place on Wednesday, January 18; Semi-finals on Saturday, January 28; Final on Saturday, February 11.
CBC Cork v Cashel CS
Ardscoil Rís v Our Lady's Templemore
Midleton CBS v De La Salle, Waterford
Thurles CBS v St Colman's Fermoy
A v B, C v D
Quarter-finals take place on Wednesday, January 11; Semi-finals on Saturday, January 21; Final on Saturday, February 4.