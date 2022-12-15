Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 14:23

Strong Cork interest as Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final draws made

Seven Rebel schools are already through and Clon can join them if they beat Tralee
Midleton CBS supporters in full voice and colour against St Joseph's Tulla during the Harty Cup game at Ballyagran. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

THERE'S a strong Cork interest in the knockout sections of the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí competitions.

Christians, Midleton CBS and St Colman's made it through to the last eight of the prestigious hurling competition, with Spiroid Naomh, Rochestown, Skibbereen and Hamilton High involved in the football quarter-finals, while Clonakilty will join them if they beat Tralee CBS. That last group game fell foul to the cold snap and might not get played before Christmas, though Friday is still a possibility. 

Bryan Hayes, St Francis College Rochestown, battling Joseph Bohane, Skibbereen Community School. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
There's one Cork semi-finalist guaranteed, as CSN Bishopstown and Skibb Community School collide in one of the quarter-finals, which are slated for Wednesday, January 18.

In the Harty Cup, St Colman's will face Midleton CBS if they both win their quarter-finals on Wednesday, January 11. CBC are on the other side of the draw, which features Cashel, last year's All-Ireland champions Ardscoil Rís and Templemore.

Our Lady's, Templemore's Josh McMahon scores a goal despite the great efforts of Rochestown goalkeeper Luke Kiely. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

St Francis College Rochestown v Tralee/St Flannan's/Clonakilty 

CSN Bishopstown v Skibbereen CS 

St Brendan's Killarney v Hamilton High School, Bandon 

Tralee/St Flannan's/Clonakilty v Mercy Mounthawk 

Semi-finals: A v B, C v D 

Quarter-finals take place on Wednesday, January 18; Semi-finals on Saturday, January 28; Final on Saturday, February 11.

Harty Cup quarter-finals 

CBC Cork v Cashel CS 

Ardscoil Rís v Our Lady's Templemore 

Midleton CBS v De La Salle, Waterford 

Thurles CBS v St Colman's Fermoy 

Semi-finals:

A v B, C v D

Quarter-finals take place on Wednesday, January 11; Semi-finals on Saturday, January 21; Final on Saturday, February 4.

cork gaacornharty
<p> Conor Lehane remains the figurehead of the Midleton hurling team. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

