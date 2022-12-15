Strong Cork interest as Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final draws made

THERE'S a strong Cork interest in the knockout sections of the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí competitions.

Christians, Midleton CBS and St Colman's made it through to the last eight of the prestigious hurling competition, with Spiroid Naomh, Rochestown, Skibbereen and Hamilton High involved in the football quarter-finals, while Clonakilty will join them if they beat Tralee CBS. That last group game fell foul to the cold snap and might not get played before Christmas, though Friday is still a possibility.

Bryan Hayes, St Francis College Rochestown, battling Joseph Bohane, Skibbereen Community School. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

There's one Cork semi-finalist guaranteed, as CSN Bishopstown and Skibb Community School collide in one of the quarter-finals, which are slated for Wednesday, January 18.

In the Harty Cup, St Colman's will face Midleton CBS if they both win their quarter-finals on Wednesday, January 11. CBC are on the other side of the draw, which features Cashel, last year's All-Ireland champions Ardscoil Rís and Templemore.

Our Lady's, Templemore's Josh McMahon scores a goal despite the great efforts of Rochestown goalkeeper Luke Kiely. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

St Francis College Rochestown v Tralee/St Flannan's/Clonakilty

CSN Bishopstown v Skibbereen CS

St Brendan's Killarney v Hamilton High School, Bandon

Tralee/St Flannan's/Clonakilty v Mercy Mounthawk

Semi-finals: A v B, C v D

Quarter-finals take place on Wednesday, January 18; Semi-finals on Saturday, January 28; Final on Saturday, February 11.

Harty Cup quarter-finals

CBC Cork v Cashel CS

Ardscoil Rís v Our Lady's Templemore

Midleton CBS v De La Salle, Waterford

Thurles CBS v St Colman's Fermoy

Semi-finals:

A v B, C v D

Quarter-finals take place on Wednesday, January 11; Semi-finals on Saturday, January 21; Final on Saturday, February 4.