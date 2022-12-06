Brunell prove too strong for Killester in U18 cup tie

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 82

Killester 48

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell qualified for the U18 National Cup Ladies semi final when they defeated Killester at the Parochial Hall last Sunday afternoon.

A super third quarter by the home side paved the way for this victory and had many heroes on the day, but the performance on both sides of the floor from Kelsey Cooper was incredible and she deservedly won the MVP award of the game.

Brunell, also known as the Nellies, got off to a dream start with a powerful basket inside the paint by Rachel Lynch and a shot beyond the arc by Rebecca Sexton to lead 5-0 after two minutes of play.

The visitors Killester responded with three quick baskets to lead 6-5, however, a big three pointer by Laura Hannigan and a layup by Ava Walshe the Nellie’s led again 12-8.

The home side continued to empress on both sides of the court and when Issy McSweeney made a stunning move to the basket to they increased their lead 22-11 at the end of the first period.

Both side traded baskets at the start of the second period, but a big three point shot by Sarah Courtney, Killester reduced the deficit 26-19.

Kelsey Cooper then made a superb steal to lay the ball up to increase the Nellies lead out to 31-20 midway through the quarter.

Killester then went on an eight-point run with two three pointers by Eleanor Fitzsimon’s to reduce the deficit 31-28 forcing Brunell’s coach Kieran O’Leary into an instant timeout.

The Nellies finished the period very strong with baskets from Mia Lynch to lead 42-31 at the half.

The Nellies made a dream start to the third period with some wonderful interplay from Rachel Lynch and Sexton and when the latter made a stunning three pointer, they led 52-35.

Lynch was excellent in this period with some pinpoint passing from the high post and when Hannigan made a nice floater to the basket the Nellies led 56-35.

It’s also great to see Issy McSweeney back playing again after a serious knee injury, as her skill and leader was clear to see, and her side took a 69-39 into the final quarter.

With the game was over as a contest and coach O’Leary was able to use different rotations in the final period to run out comfortable winners on a score line of 82-48.

Top scores for Brunell: Rebecca Sexton 22, Issy Sweeney 15, Rachel Lynch 12.

Killester: Bree Shelley 18, Sarah Courtney 12.

SINGLETON’S SUPERVALU BRUNELL: Mia Lynch, Kelsey Cooper, Laura Hannigan, Saoirse Breen, Niamh Cullinane, Issy McSweeney, Rachel Lynch, Ava Walshe, Rebecca Sexton, Michelle Angozi, Katie Power Abbie Lyons.

KILLESTER: Sarah Courtney, Sophie Kavanagh, Caitlin McDermott, Bree Shelley, Katie Glynn, Catherine Ingle, Ella Foley, Aisling Courtney, Sarah Power, Zoe Collier, Eleanor Fitzsimons.

Referees: Jamie Dooley ( Portlaoise), Ger Daly (Cork).