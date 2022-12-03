Sublime O'Connor inspires Beara to Premier 2 U16 county football title

Beara 2-10

Valley Rovers 0-9

A simply outstanding display from Tom O’Connor saw Beara win the Rebel Óg Premier 2 U16 football championship title on Saturday night.

The full-forward was unstoppable on the night as he hit 2-9 of their tally as he was head and shoulders above any other player on the pitch.

Others to impress for the deserving winners over a valiant Valleys’ side included the likes of Jack Crowley, Shane Collins, and Oisin Lynch.

Beara's Tom O'Connor takes on Valley Rovers Luke Humphreys during the Rebel Óg U16 P2 FC final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

O’Connor opened the scoring from a free for Beara but then Valley Rovers took over. The impressive Oisin McCarthy opened their account from a free, with Matthew Kelleher doubling their lead from the restart. Neil Hennessy made it 0-3 to 0-1 as the Innishannon side enjoyed the better of the exchanges.

Two more frees from McCarthy had them 0-5 to 0-1 in front with 10 minutes gone.

It took 12 minutes for Beara to get their second score, but once they did they sprung into life. O’Connor raised their second white flag from a free and got their third from another placed ball as Beara were now playing some quality football.

Two more frees from O’Connor saw the sides level, with 23 minutes gone before Beara retook the lead. Shane Collins burst forward from centre-back and when he was fouled referee, Sean Forde had no hesitation in awarding them a penalty.

O’Connor coolly slotted home to make it 1-5 to 0-5 and with 25 minutes gone he got their second goal to stretch their lead, as he was their only scorer in the first half.

But credit to Valleys they kept their heads and two late frees from McCarthy saw four points between them at half-time as Beara led by 2-5 to 0-7.

Sam Browne got the first point of the second half for Valleys and McCarthy another to put only two points between the sides.

But these proved to be their last scores of the tie with O’Connor on target again after 42 minutes. He hit two more from frees to take his personal tally and Beara’s tally to 2-8, O’Connor pointed again to make it 2-9 to 0-9 with five minutes to go.

In the final few minutes, Eamon Jerh O’Sullivan pointed, the only other scorer besides O’Connor over the hour for the winners as they made the long journey home with the cup in their possession.

Michael O'Mahony, chairman Rebel Óg presents the trophy to Beara captain Mark Downing. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Beara: T O’Connor 2-9 (1-0 pen, 7f), E Jerh O’Sullivan 0-1.

Valley Rovers: O McCarthy 0-6 (6f), M Kelleher, N Hennessy, S Browne 0-1 each.

BEARA: D Mason, (Adrigole); D O'Sullivan (Adrigole), M Downing (Adrigole), C Downing (Adrigole); S Sullivan (Castletownbere), S Collins (Glengarriff), D Walsh (Castletownbere); C Murphy (Castletownbere), J Crowley (Adrigole); O Sullivan (Adrigole), O Lynch (Urhan), L Crowley (Adrigole); N O’Shea (Urhan), T O'Connor (Adrigole), E Jerh O'Sullivan (Adrigole).

Subs: O Murphy (Glengarriff) for E J O’Sullivan (ht), E J O’Sullivan for O Sullivan (50), S Og Donegan (Castletownbere) for M Downing, J Spencer (Castletownbere) for O Lynch (both 59)

VALLEY ROVERS: B Curtin; L Humphreys, A Slattery, D Brady; D Shiels, L Casey, S Browne; O McCarthy, H O’Sullivan; S Crowe, N Hennessy, C Callanan; B Keane, S Linehan, M Kelleher.

Subs: E O’Sullivan for M Kelleher, S Lynch for B Keane (both 35), E Galgey for N Hennessy (45), N Hennessy for C Callanan (56), A Hurley for S Linehan (57).

Referee: Sean Forde, Lough Rovers.