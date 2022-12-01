Late points help Coachford to capture the Cork Colleges Senior A camogie title with a win over Sacred Heart Clonakilty

Coachford College 0-10

Sacred Heart Clonakilty 1-5

TWO late points helped secure the Cork Colleges Senior A Camogie championship title for Coachford college as they edged out Sacred Heart Clonakilty in an excellent contest under the lights of the Cork Colleges pitch at Castle Road.

All through it was close with neither side giving an inch, the play was fast and furious as they battled for every possession and despite the sticky under foot condition the ball moved fast and all credit to both sides who really went at it from the throw in.

there were excellent displays form both sides Katie O’Driscoll, Aoife O'Flynn – Meade and Siofra Patwell caught the eye for Sacred Heart, whilst Aoife Barrett, Amy Dineen and Amy Sheppard led the way for Coachford college.

Coachford were fast and pacey, and they used this to their advantage as they went at the Sacred Heart defence form the start and applying all the pressure they took a grip with Aoife Barrett leading the way with a point.

Ellie Buckley had Coachford two clear inside six minutes and with the Sacred Heart defence absorbing a lot of pressure they kept Coachford at bay.

Sacred Heart hit the front with their opening score on twelve minutes when an excellent ball from Siofra Patwell was guided all the way to the net by Katie O’ Driscoll but Kelly Honohan quickly tied the sides up as Coachford responded to the Sacred Heart goal.

Kelly Honohan, Coachford College (Red & Black) Captain receives the Cup from Diarmuid Hickey, Deputy Principal Coachford College.

Clonakilty were the dominant team in the second quarter and wining two frees expertly converted by free taker Siofra Pattwell they were 1-2 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

The second half was action packed with the side’s level on four occasions and as the lead changed hand continuously the result was in doubt to the final whistle.

Aoife Barrett had two points without reply to level matters but back came Sacred Heart with a Katie O’ Driscoll point. With Rachel Barrett and Ellie Buckley doing a lot of work Coachford pushed forward Barrett and Shauna Sheehan had them one in front with twelve minutes remaining but again Sacred Heart rallied with a Maebh O’Brien point.

Both sides refused to give way as every score was hard earned Amy Sheppard converted a Clonakilty free, Amy McCarthy replied form play and we looked to be heading to extra time but giving it one last push Coachford found a second gear, Amy Sheppard nudged them in front before an excellent long-range effort from Adele Lotty sailed between the posts to help Coachford see it out after an excellent contest.

Scorer for Coachford College: A Barrett 0-4, A Sheppard 0-2 (0-1f), E Buckley, K Honohan, A Lotty, S Sheehan 0-1 each.

Sacred Heart Clonakilty: K O’ Driscoll 1-1, S Pattwell 0-2(f’s), M O’ Brien, A Mc McCarthy 0-1 each.

Coachford College: E Downey; A Dineen, E Buckley, R Bowen; A O’ Leary, S Sheehan, A Buckley, A Sheppard, R Barrett; E Buckley, K Honohan (c), A Lotty; A Foley, A Barrett, C Daly.

Subs: A Lehane for C Daly (49) G O’ Leary for K Honohan (inj 50).

Sacred Heart Clonakilty: A Giles; E Sexton, A O’ Brien, A Meade; N Kennedy, K O’ Donovan, C White; M Murphy, A McCarthy; A Condon (c), C Murphy, S Patwell; K O’ Driscoll, M O Brien, A O’ Flynn- Meade.

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwin (Eire Og).