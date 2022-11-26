Late points secure U16 Premier 2 hurling title for Youghal

Youghal 2-11 Shandrum 1-12

A great season for Youghal got even better on Saturday night when they won the Rebel Óg Premier 2 U16 county hurling championship final.

Already this year they had done a county double at U15 and also won a minor football crown and now they have added the U16 cup to their expanding trophy cabinet.

This was a highly entertaining game and it took two late points from the seaside club to see off the challenge of their opponents. At half-time Youghal were a point to the good and now turning to play with the wind it looked like a case of how much, rather than if, they would win.

Youghal goalkeeper Oisin Walsh breaks from Shandrum's Liam O'Mahony and Ben Jordan-Reidy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

But credit has to go to Shandrum who, inspired by the likes of Christopher Dunne, Ben Jordan Reidy, and Liam Coughlan made them fight all the way to the finish.

And that Youghal they did with the likes of Ronan O’Brien, Dylan Lyons, Brian Lynch, and Marty Desmond outstanding on the night.

James Coyne opened the scoring for Youghal with Dunne replying for Shandrum and with five minutes gone they went in front when Johnny Murphy raised a white flag.

Lyons had Youghal back on level terms and when Murphy got his second it put Shandrum 0-4 to 0-3 up at that point. He added another before Lynch raised the first green flag, to make it 1-3 to 0-5. Dunne had the sides level again, but a late free struck from distance by Youghal keeper Oisin Walsh saw the seaside club lead 1-5 to 0-7 at half-time.

Now with the wind, early points from Lynch and Lyons stretched their lead. But with 38 minutes gone Shandrum were back on level terms when Jordan Reidy found the back of the net and they added two points, from Murphy, to take the lead.

Youghal hit back through Lyons and Noah Hegarty to level it before Shandrum retook the lead.

With 55 minutes gone Youghal scored the crucial second goal when Lyons was on target to make it 2-9 to 1-11. Liam O’Mahony but late points from Lynch and Lyons secured the title for the seaside club.

Scorers for Youghal: D Lyons 1-5 (0-2 f), B Lynch 1-3, J Coyne, O Walsh (f), N Hegarty 0-1 each.

Shandrum: B Jordan Reidy 1-0, J Murphy 0-6 (2f), C Dunne, C Ring 0-2 each, L Coughlan, L O’Mahony 0-1 each.

YOUGHAL: O Walsh; L Durkin, M Desmond, G Geary; F Hill, R O’Brien, S O’Brien; C Galvin, J Dineen; J Coyne, B Lynch, D Lyons; Z Skeehan, L Lenane, J Lenane.

Subs: D Trossero for L Lenane (40), N Hegarty for Z Skeehan (45).

SHANDRUM: PJ Noonan; E Keating, E Walsh, P O’Connor; D Ryan, J Hogan, E Sheedy; L Coughlan, T O’Neill; C Dunne, J Murphy, C Finn; C Ring, B Jordan Reidy, L O’Mahony.

Sub: B Carroll for E Sheedy (ht).

Referee: PJ Dennehy, Sarsfields.