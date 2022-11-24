Cork City sign new sponsorship deal with Zeus Packaging Group

CORK City FC have announced Zeus Packaging Group as the club’s new premier partner and front-of-shirt sponsor as part of a new three-year commercial relationship.

Established by Cork native Brian O’Sullivan in 1998, Zeus is a global packaging solutions company.

The company logo will be displayed on the front of the club’s senior men’s, women’s and amputee team jerseys for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Brian had the following to say at the launch of the partnership: “Cork City FC is a high-profile successful football club with a fantastic fan base and ambitious future plans to grow both on and off the field.

"These plans mirror our business ambitions. We are proud to be the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor for the next three years and look forward to building our relationship with the club and the fan base."

FANTASTIC FIT

Paul Deasy, Commercial Manager for Cork City Football Club also added: “We are delighted to get this over the line and secure a new front-of-shirt partner for the club for the next three years. From the moment we sat down with Brian, the partnership felt right. From where the company started, to where it is now and to where it is going, it is a fantastic fit for the club.

"It was extremely important from the outset of this proceeding that we wanted to have the same partner cover the senior Men’s, Women’s and Amputee teams and Brian was fully supportive of and in agreement with this from the beginning.

Brian and Zeus are a huge Cork success story, and we are looking forward to working with them over the next number of years.

"I would also like to thank our outgoing main sponsors University College Cork and Jackie Lennox Chip shop for their wonderful support and look forward to continuing to work with them."

Headquartered in Ireland and employing over 870 people and operating in nearly thirty countries across the globe, Zeus offers a total solution to customers around their packaging requirements, innovation, design, sustainability, IT and logistics to a diverse range of customers in multiple sectors. Zeus will have annualised turnover in 2022 of over €400m.