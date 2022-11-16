Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 15:55

Midleton CBS advance in Harty Cup with storming second-half display

Jack Leahy inspired the east Cork side as they ended Tulla's reign as champions
Midleton CBS' Tom O'Regan clears from St. Joseph's Tulla's Conor O'Donnell during the Harty Cup game at Ballyagran. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

Midleton CBS 1-25 St Joseph’s Tulla 1-13 

MIDLETON CBS ended St Joseph’s reign as Dr Harty Cup champions with a powerful second-half performance in glorious conditions in Ballyagran on Wednesday.

The east Cork school joined St Colman’s, Fermoy, in the Munster Post-Primary Schools SHC quarter-finals after Christmas with a 1-17 scoring burst after half-time. Dungourney’s Jack Leahy was once again the star player, finishing with 1-12.

Patrick Walsh from Carrigtwohill was another to make a sizeable contribution from centre-forward, helping himself to 0-5 from play while excellent centre-back Damien Murnane also got on the score sheet with a monster at the start of the second-half.

The only blight was the red card shown to substitute Colm Leahy from Killeagh following an off-the-ball incident near the end.

Tulla’s season is over, but the first-time champions acquitted themselves well before their weakened team, minus a couple of key forwards, ran out of steam.

The Clare representatives led by 0-7 to 0-4 after 19 minutes and the rivals turned around level for a fourth time at 0-8 apiece, but Midleton CBS were a different proposition on the change of ends.

Murnane’s inspirational score was followed immediately by another, Walsh applying the perfect finish from an acute angle on the right after a dynamic run from wing-back Timmy Wilk.

It was still tight entering the closing quarter, Dylan McCarthy’s outstanding second point from the left and a huge effort from corner-back Darragh Leahy helping Midleton CBS to a 0-16 to 0-13 advantage.

Tulla, though, would only add one more score to their tally as Midleton CBS powered further in front by claiming seven unanswered points in an eight-minute burst.

The 2021 winners needed a goal to have any chance of reeling in the 0-22 to 0-13 deficit and it arrived after 54 minutes, impressive full-forward Danna Fox firing a shot across the face of Paudie O’Sullivan’s goal to the far corner of the net.

Midleton CBS rallied, however, to add another 1-3 with Jack Leahy’s goal from a free, three minutes into stoppage time, a fitting climax to his and the team’s display.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Leahy 1-12 (1-8 f), P Walsh 0-5, D McCarthy 0-2, D Leahy, D Murnane, T O’Regan, S Irwin, C Leahy, D Buckley 0-1 each.

Tulla: L O’Connor 0-6 (0-5 f), D Fox 1-3, S Boyce 0-2, E Creaven 0-2f.

MIDLETON CBS: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s, jc); S O’Callaghan (Aghada); A Moloney (Midleton), D Leahy (Castlemartyr); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), T Wilk (Cobh); T Roche (Midleton), T O’Regan (Cloyne); S Irwin (Killeagh), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), D McCarthy (Killeagh); J O’Brien (Cloyne); M Wall (Fr O’Neill’s), J Leahy (Dungourney, jc).

Subs: B Walsh (Killeagh) for Wall half-time, C Leahy (Killeagh) for O’Regan 40, B McGann (Castlemartyr) for Irwin injured 52, D Buckley (Killeagh) for O’Brien 59.

ST JOSEPH’S: E Creaven; C McNamara, F Ryan, C O’Gara; C O’Donnell, E Maxted, captain, P Daly; D Moroney, E Culloo; D Fitzgerald, L O’Connor, C Hogan; E Mulcahy, D Fox, S Boyce.

Sub: S Cooper for O’Connor injured 50.

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).

Rochestown exit Dr Harty Cup after defeat to Templemore

Roy Keane picked as Ireland's best captain with Denis Irwin also hailed in new survey

Roy Keane picked as Ireland's best captain with Denis Irwin also hailed in new survey

