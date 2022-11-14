CORK golfer John Murphy has booked his place in the last stage of DP World Tour qualifying, his four under par round today has him safely inside the top 60 with two rounds to go.

Murphy is tied for 35th place after the first four rounds at Infinitum Golf in Spain, the top 60 qualify for the final two rounds with the top 25 golfers receiving full tour cards for the DP World Tour.

Murphy along with caddie Shane O’Connell travelled to Tarragona from the Challenge Tour final in Mallorca last week, and he has shown a big boost in form carding rounds of 68, 69, 73 and 67 today.

That leaves him on nine under par and while he’s 12 shots off the lead he is very much in contention for a top 25 finish.

John Murphy and Shane O'Connell pictured during the Rolex Callenge Tour Grand Final at Alcanada Golf Club in Mallorca. Picture: Niall O'Shea

West Waterford’s Gary Hurley leads the Irish challenge on -16, but Cormac Sharvin, Paul Dunne and Jonathan Caldwell look like missing the cut for the final two days.

Murphy is currently tied for 35th place, so he’ll need to push on again tomorrow to keep his hopes of a main tour card alive.

He has already secured full playing rights on the Challenge Tour for 2023 so he can now go after his main goal of a main tour card.

The field of 156 have completed 4 rounds with the top 60 going forward to the final 36 holes.

At the end of the six rounds the top 25 players will receive full cards for the DP Tour while the remaining 35 will go home with limited DP World tour playing rights in addition to full Challenge Tour status.