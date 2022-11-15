Harty Cup preview: Key games for Cork schools in quarter-final bid

TWO Cork schools will be involved in winner-take-all TUS Dr Harty Cup games tomorrow as the group stages of the competition come to a conclusion.

Having lost their opening Group B match to Thurles CBS, St Francis College of Rochestown beat Youghal’s Pobalscoil na Tríonóide a fortnight ago, leaving them level on two points with Our Lady’s Secondary School from Templemore, who also had the same results against the other two schools. Templemore do have a 16-point advantage in terms of scoring difference, so a draw would suffice for them.

Rochestown will look to Cork U20 star Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), who is the linchpin of their defence, while Cian Buckley (St Finbarr’s) was impressive at midfield in the win over Youghal, with Cathal Hallahan (Douglas) and Evan O’Connor (Ballygarvan) making key attacking contributions.

In the three-team Group D, Midleton CBS take on the holders, St Joseph’s Secondary School of Tulla in a game where the winners will advance to the quarter-finals. Midleton drew with Fermoy’s St Colman’s College in the opening game and Colman’s proved too strong for Tulla two weeks ago.

That 4-14 to 0-14 win means that Midleton would top the group with a win of 13 points or more; they would come second with a draw or any win up to and including 11 points (a 12-point win would mean scoring totals would be used); and a defeat would mean Tulla finish second.

Among Midleton’s stars are All-Ireland minor medallists Paudie O’Sullivan, Timmy Wilk and Jack Leahy.

In Group A, Christian Brothers College are already through after wins over Gaelcholáiste Mhuire and Nenagh CBS, but they must avoid defeat against Waterford’s De La Salle – who have three points – to be sure of topping the group.

Mark O'Dwyer, CBS Cork, clearing the sliotar against Cian Connolly, Nenagh CBS in the Harty Cup Match in Ballyagran. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire can no longer advance but could stop Nenagh from doing so if they were to beat them.

Group C, which also comprises three schools, doesn’t have any Cork involvement. Ardscoil Rís overcame Cashel CS with a late winning goal in the last match and another win, or a draw, against St Flannan’s College tomorrow would give them first place with Cashel in second.

A Flannan’s victory would see the three teams finish on two points each, with scoring difference needed to determine the placings.