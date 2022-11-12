Louis Mulqueen signs off as Blackrock boss with hurling league win over Douglas

Blackrock 0-22 Douglas 0-19

BLACKROCK put the recent county final defeat behind them to claim the RedFM Division 1 hurling league title following a narrow win over City rivals Douglas at Carrigtwohill on Saturday afternoon.

This final was Louis Mulqueen’s last game in charge of the Rockies before stepping down after one season at the helm, and the Clare native has certainly left on a positive note. It was a brilliant game of hurling for this time of year, with Blackrock deserving winners in the end. They carried more punch up front, with all six forwards getting on the scoresheet. The Rockies scoring burst in the last ten minutes of the first half ultimately proved crucial.

Blackrock, who won this competition back in 2019, hit the first score inside a minute through a long-range Kevin O’Keeffe effort. It was a relentless opening 30 minutes with both sides very accurate in front of goal. Douglas replied from a long-range Shane Kingston point. It was a very competitive game of hurling, with the pitch in good condition considering recent poor weather. Michael O’Halloran and Shane O’Keeffe added points for Blackrock, but Douglas replied with three consecutive white flags. The Rockies, aided by the wind in the opening period nudged ahead, as Tadhg Deasy and an Alan Connolly effort made it 0-5 to 0-4 after just ten minutes.

The winners should have raised a green flag after eleven minutes, Robbie Cotter had the goal at his mercy, but somehow missed the target from close range. Douglas, who were seeking a first title, levelled, but Cotter landed an effort, as his team held a slender one-point advantage after the first quarter. The teams were level at 0-7 apiece after 18 minutes, but the Rockies scored seven of the next eight scores before the break, with a number of players contributing in a real team performance. The winners held a 0-14 to 0-8 advantage at half-time.

Douglas, who were too reliant on Shane Kingston to get the scores up top were aided by a strong wind in the second half and they knew they needed to start well. And they most certainly did.

Alan Cadogan, who was quiet by his high standards bisected the posts, a minute into the new half. The impressive Connolly pointed from a free, but Douglas were hurling much better early on in the second half, and two points from the brothers, Shane and Conor with a point apiece kept their side in touch.

Connolly once again converted a free, but Douglas were slowly reduced the deficit and brought it back to a goal, as a Shane Kingston free and a Niall Hartnett effort made things very interesting with still 20 minutes remaining. Connolly and Michael O’Halloran steadied the ship for the winners, but by the third quarter, a goal was all that was between the teams, 0-18 to 0-15. With eight minutes remaining, it looked like Blackrock would cruise home, leading 0-21 to 0-16, but Douglas were not ready to lie down.

Shane Kingston (2) and a brilliant long-range free from Cillian O’Donovan left two points between the teams after 58 minutes. Blackrock had a chance to wrap things up in injury time, but Douglas goalkeeper Donal Maher did well to deny Ciarán Cormack.

It was fitting that Connolly had the last say on the game with a free three minutes into added time, as Blackrock finish the season on a high, a second league title in three years.

Pat Horgan, vice-chairman Cork County Board, presents the trophy to Blackrock joint-captains Shane O'Keeffe and John Cashman, with Grainne Murnane RedFM. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly 0-8 (0-6 f), M O’Halloran 0-3, K O’Keeffe, S O’Keeffe, N Cashman 0-2 each, D Meaney, M O’Keeffe, T Deasy, R Cotter, Cathal Cormack 0-1 each.

Douglas: S Kingston 0-12 (0-7 f), C Baldwin, A Cadogan 0-2 each, N Hartnett, C Kingston, C O’Donovan 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; C O’Brien, A O’Callaghan, S Murphy; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman (jc), N Cashman; D Meaney, K O’Keeffe; M O’Keeffe, T Deasy, M O’Halloran; R Cotter, S O’Keeffe (jc), A Connolly.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for M O’Keeffe (h-t), D O’Farrell for D Meaney (39), Ciarán Cormack for R Cotter (52), G Norberg for C O’Brien (54).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy, S Donegan, N Walsh; E Cadogan, M Harrington (c), C O’Donovan; C Kingston, S Moylan; M Howell, S Kingston, B Hartnett; A Cadogan, N Hartnett, C Baldwin.

Subs: B O’Connor for M Howell (32, inj), B O’Neill for N Walsh (33), A O’Connell for C Baldwin (54).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).