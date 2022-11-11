Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 21:05

Riverstown soccer club unveil plans for new astro pitch to cater for booming numbers 

Glanmire outfit has seen a big increase in membership and has over 700 players 
Riverstown's Daragh O'Flynn about to pull away from Springfield Ramblers' Ross Nbubga and Leo Kelly during the U16 match at the GACA grounds in Riverstown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ronan Lettis

RIVERSTOWN FC are planning to build a full-size astro turf pitch at the Glanmire Area Community Association grounds.

Excitement is growing among players, parents, coaches and club representatives alike about the upgrade at the GACA. 

Riverstown teams have been making steady progress in the Cork Schoolboys League over recent years and the club overall continues to grow overall.

Catering for both boys and girls from the academy ages to adults, Riverstown has seen a big increase in the numbers attending training sessions and activities at the club and the Glanmire outfit currently has over 700 players. 

The committee continually look at ways of expanding and improving playing facilities in Glanmire. Over the past year, teams have been availing of the new entrance and parking facilities at the GACA sports grounds and teams also compete in the pitch at Eastcliffe when the weather conditions allow for competitive games to be played.

The newly proposed full-size astro pitch will alleviate weather-related problems with the postponement of games and deterioration of playing conditions among the many issues to be potentially avoided by the investment.

The committee announced that they have been given planning permission for the pitch, with modern floodlights, new fencing and drainage work to accompany the works on the main pitch at the GACA sports grounds. The committee see the development as an opportunity for their teams and local schools to train and play matches on site rather than traveling to other communities in search of similar facilities.

FANTASTIC

Riverstown FC Schoolboy's secretary Greg Marah commented on the potential benefits of the project.

"It will be fantastic for our players to be able to train and play games in top conditions in our own community and local schools and other sporting codes will also benefit.

Another huge advantage will be that our senior players will be able to play Friday night football under the floodlights in Glanmire."

The announcement is certainly exciting news for all involved with Riverstown FC and it also signals the start of a lot of hard work including seeking capital sports grants, local grants and other fundraising initiatives to facilitate the establishment of the modern playing conditions at the heart of Glanmire.

The project work to this point has been led by the executive committee of John O'Connor (chairman), Richard Fowler (treasurer), Ryan O'Sullivan (vice-chairman) and Greg Marah (secretary) and the club plan to waste no time getting fundraising started for the exciting project. 

"There will be a considerable cost for the completion of the project and we are kicking off the fundraising with a fun golf ball drop in December with tickets available soon on our website and in the local SuperValu."

