Cork boxing enjoys another weekend of All-Ireland glory with two more titles heading to Leeside

CORK Boxing celebrated two Irish Senior Titles at the National Stadium last weekend.

The Golden Gloves B.C. in Churchfield enjoyed further success when the Club also won a Novice Title.

The two Senior Titles coming to Leeside were won by Leanne Murphy of Togher B.C. and Aaron O’Donoghue of Golden Gloves B.C.

The Novice All Ireland Title was won by Brian Long while Fr Horgan’s B.C. were very unlucky not to have added a fourth Cork Title when after an outstanding display Patrick Doherty was edged out on the narrowest of split decisions.

The Churchfield double from the Golden Gloves B.C. was a personal tribute to the consistent hard work of Head Coach John Morrissey, both boxers Aaron O’Donoghue and Brian Long gave vintage performances, which will now ultimately help to raise the bar for all boxers in the thriving Club.

Morrissey also has the distinction of coaching Cork’s most recent Elite Champion Tommy McCarthy. On the Southside of the City Togher B.C. were toasting the Irish Senior success of Leanne Murphy, prior to the contest Leanne’s opponent Nicole O’Sullivan had to withdraw through injury and accordingly Leanne Murphy was declared Irish Senior 66 Kg Champion.

Leanne was disappointed that the bout did not take place, as she said, she was in the best form of her career.

When these two boxers last met Leanne Murphy won comfortably and she now enjoys the proud status of an Irish Senior Ladies Boxing Champion.

Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork senior champion Aaron O'Donoghue 63.5kg

The Cork Boxing Leagues continue every Thursday night at the Northside Boxing Club situated in the Old Sunbeam Industrial Estate.

The Head Coach here is Paul Buttimer and he has assisted the County Board enormously by facilitating the Leagues.

Buttimer a former Olympian and four times Irish Elite Champion continues to promote the sport of boxing in Cork and to date as a coach has produced many National Champions including a European Gold Medalist.

These Leagues have proved to be of great benefit to many Clubs, every coach in as far as possible, will be facilitated with their boxers, however consideration must also be given to the match maker in this instance it is the Board President Billy O’Sullivan, to date he is doing an outstanding job with a thankless task.

Therefore, Coaches are encouraged to assist and understand that you cannot please every Coach at all times.

So, let’s all display a little more respect and co-operation.

Elsewhere, a reader of The Boxing Column inquired about the Boxing career of Paddy ‘The Champ’ Martin.

Paddy Martin, father of the current Taoiseach Michael Martin, hailed from an area called ClanKatan near Collins Barracks on the Northside of the City.

Martin showed great potential as a young athlete and on the advice of schoolmaster Pat Daly joined the Glen Boxing Club. Martin was also a member of Glen Rovers hurling club and went on to play senior Gaelic football with their sister club St Nicks.

He worked with CIE as a driver and later as an inspector.

The Glen B.C. man enjoyed exchanges of banter and was well able to mix it verbally with all those who engaged with him A passionate follower for the Glen hurling team, he was always very vocal around County final time.

If the Glen were ever beaten in a decider, and that was rare back then, Martin would always retort; “come back to us when you’ve won eight County titles in a row.”

Martin boxed for Ireland on fourteen occasions, including outings against Austria, Germany, England, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Moreover, he was also an accomplished senior footballer with St Nicks.

On one occasion, lining out in a county semi-final, the great Christy Ring played next to him at corner forward.

Ring won a great ball and laid it on a plate for Martin, but ‘The Champ’ drove it well wide. Ring shouted across immediately; “Martin, you could have made a name for yourself.”

Martin replied; “Ringy, my name was made last week, and up in lights in Italy, when I floored Lorenzo Giovanni.”

This was in reference to Martin’s sensational win over the Italian champion the previous week.

However, the most important and long remembered victory of his career was recorded in City Hall in 1951 when the Leesides famously outpointed Jamaican heavyweight Joe Bygraves.

Cork boxer Leanne Murphy in the presentation after her victory.

Following that defeat, Bygraves went on to win the British heavyweight title in Earls Court in 1957 after he KO’d Henry Cooper who famously floored Muhammad Ali’ in London in the 1960s.

After he retired from boxing, Martin along with his great friend Tim O’Sullivan founded the CEBA.

Martin will also be remembered for his outstanding work for various clubs and charitable organizations throughout the city.

Paddy Martin passed away in January 2012.

Meanwhile, last week end The Cork Ex- Boxers Association said a sad farewell to the last surviving member of The Committee who set up the organization in 1972.

Tony Flanagan was laid to rest, after giving a lifetime of service to the sport.

At the Golden Jubilee dinner last April, he was presented with an accolade to acknowledge him as the last man standing.

At his funeral Mass Tony was respected and remembered for his generosity of spirit.

As the rain fell pitilessly a magnificent Guard of Honour paid him full tribute the Cork Ex-Boxers stood in silent respect accompanied by the three other groups who also formed the Guard of Honour.

Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork, Brian Long 81kg Novice senior champion

The Irish Army Christians School Rugby Club and The Military Police all were resplendent in Official Uniform.

The sympathy of all in Cork Boxing has been extended to his wife Anne and to his Family and Friends.

May He Rest in Peace