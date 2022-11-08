Fans of all Cork sports will ensure Páirc Uí Chaoimh rocks for Munster v South Africa rugby clash

WHEN it was announced in late August that Páirc Uí Chaoimh would host a rugby game between Munster and a South African XV, the fixture instantly had a tasty ring about it.

As well as welcoming South Africa to the province for the first time in 52 years, Páirc Uí Chaoimh will also become the first major GAA ground outside Croke Park to host both a soccer and rugby game.

With their three previous clashes, 1951, 1960 and 1970, having taken place in Thomond Park (twice) and Musgrave Park, taking on the Springboks in a GAA ground is another unique first for Munster.

It’s an exciting prospect that was always set to be greeted with widespread approval in GAA circles, particularly given the amount of debt still owed on Páirc Uí Chaoimh. After a request was submitted by the Cork county board, the GAA paved the way for the fixture when Central Council backed the proposal unanimously.

When initial estimations suggested Cork GAA could earn €200,000, that looked a stretch when the game wasn’t expected to be as attractive as it has since proved to be.

With the game forming part of the Springboks’ Autumn Nations series, a midweek fixture sandwiched in between matches against Ireland, France, Italy and England, along with a SA Select XV playing the Bristol Bears in another midweek game, nobody could have predicted it would be a sell-out. That it is only adds to the intrigue and excitement around the game in Cork.

Munster will presumably be missing all of their Irish Internationals. It was a similar situation when Munster met the All-Blacks in Thomond Park in 2008 but that was a totally different setting and atmosphere given the history attached to the fixture, as it was commemorating the 30th anniversary of the famous 1978 Munster/All-Blacks game and to celebrate the opening of the new stadium.

This fixture against South Africa won’t have the same history attached to it but the novelty factor will still be a huge attraction, especially when SA are still the reigning World Cup champions.

The money earned will effectively go directly into the Croke Park coffers considering they are now carrying the can on the debt. On the other hand, this is a dry run for future fixtures from other sports.

If this goes well and, say Munster were to reach a Champions Cup semi-final next year with a home fixture, the match would be expected to take place at the Cork venue.

FORTRESS

Only last week, Billy Holland said that Páirc Uí Chaoimh could become a fortress for Munster Rugby if they were allowed to play more big games there.

Holland drew comparisons between Munster playing big matches in the Aviva Stadium compared to Thomond Park, and the disparity in emotional connection for Munster players between the two venues.

Munster never performed to the standard they needed to in the Aviva compared to the emotionally charged days and nights in Thomond when the players almost refused to lose at home in front of their own supporters in Europe.

“I really think Munster could create something like that down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for these special occasions,” said Holland. “It’s not going to be that common, but you are on your own turf, the vast majority of the squad are from Cork. It means a lot for guys to be playing at home in front of their friends and family on a GAA ground.”

It’s an exciting prospect for Munster, especially from a revenue stream, while there is also an acceptance that games of this type are more of a necessity to Cork GAA than any kind of threat they would have been envisaged in the past.

It’s also an exciting prospect for the Cork county board in their attempts to build the PUC brand as an entertainment venue after two difficult years from Covid 19.

The mould was broken on this in 2018 when the tribute match for the late Liam Miller was the first soccer take to take place at the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh. That game attracted close to 43,000 people but the fixture was shrouded in controversy before it took place.

Roy Keane meets President Michael D Higgins, with Michael O'Flynn, flanked by Micky Phelan and Mark McNulty, at the Liam Miller tribute match. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The county board initially refused to let the match go ahead because of the GAA’s rule 5.1, prohibiting the use of its grounds for foreign sports. Yet the game was eventually given the green light following meetings with the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council.

The last couple of years have been difficult for the Páirc to pull in the revenue it needs and desires but plans are in place to ensure it becomes the attraction it needs to be.

There are already plans in place, subject to approval, for modifications to the stadium, which includes internal reorganisation and redevelopment works to the South Stand to provide a new GAA museum/exhibition/visitor centre and café.

Other changes proposed include an enhancement of the second floor to be used as a conference venue with office hub facilities and break-out spaces.

Bigger plans are in the pipeline and the rugby fixture now is just another step in that process. And after the Elton John and Westlife concerts over the summer, Páirc Uí Chaoimh is clearly up for hire now for whoever wants the venue.

Going forward, Cork GAA will just have to bide their time and accept that most of the future earnings from the stadium will have to go towards servicing the debt.

Yet that time will pass at some stage. And before long, PUC will be a beating heart, getting stronger all the time, pumping huge revenue streams and energy into the arteries of Cork GAA throughout the county.