Nemo v Barrs county final talking points: Luke Connolly in line for a Cork recall

1. NEMO SAVED THE BEST UNTIL LAST:

St Finbarr's were justifiable favourites heading into Páirc Uí Chaoimh but that played into Nemo's hand. It's Rangers' centenary year and they won their first senior county 50 years ago, they were men on a mission. Their form wasn't as good as the Barrs over the campaign but they had still topped their group and got everything spot on from the throw-in on Sunday.

Kevin O'Donovan did an incredible marking job on Steven Sherlock but was also a force on the counter-attack. Luke Connolly was the official Man of the Match but O'Donovan, Conor Horgan, scorer of three first-half points and goalscorer in the second half, and centre-back Stephen Cronin, were magnificent. Nemo's work-rate in every line, hunger to pick up breaks, and tactics were all spot on. They certainly saved their best until last this season.

Nemo Rangers goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin saves from St Finbarr's Steven Sherlock. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Paul O'Donovan their manager deserves immense credit too. His side were completely tuned in, even if the Barrs pushed them all the way with a rousing fourth-quarter comeback. He's unassuming but has steered Nemo to three counties in four seasons.

Nemo's overall record is staggering: 23 senior counties since 1972 and they've only lost four times in Cork football's showpiece.

Paul Kerrigan has been involved in a sensational 10 of Nemo's county victories, a record haul, even in Trabeg!

2. TIME FOR A LUKE CONNOLLY RECALL?

This time last year, Conor Lehane, who had been cut from the Cork panel, captained Midleton and was MVP as they secured the silverware. Connolly did the same for Nemo here, delivering another brilliant display on the big occasion. One second-half point from the left wing after a dinked pick-up on the run was as good a score as you'll see anywhere.

Connolly turns 30 in the coming days and while he might be planning to head to Australia next summer to support his sister Megan in the World Cup, he would certainly add an X-factor to John Cleary's Cork panel.

3. WHO IS READY FOR THE STEP-UP?

With the huge numbers now in Rebel Óg development squads, it's rare that bolters emerge from the club championships. Indeed Cork manager Cleary had a youthful flavour to his squad already, with U19 Tommy Walsh and U20 captain Jack Cahalane featuring.

Brian Hayes also got game-time, despite a few injury issues, and he'll be a key figure for the Rebels in 2023, assuming he doesn't decide to opt for hurling as he's a serious threat in both codes.

Kevin O'Donovan has been one of Cork's best footballers lately but it'll be interesting to see if Mark Cronin can force his way into the mix. Conor Horgan, superb in the semi and final in this campaign and a former Cork underage player, definitely merits a run in Rebel red though Nemo's Munster championship and the club's junior hurling are next up.

Ballincollig's Darren Murphy (3-13 from play in five games) and SAFC winners St Michael's two-goal hero Adam Hennessy (4-12 from play) were standout forwards that could get a look in with Cork in pre-season.