Aghabullogue land camogie title after extra time thriller with Blackrock

Cliona Healy sent the first game to a replay and struck the winner in front of a huge crowd at Ovens
Aghabullogue celebrate their victory over Blackrock in the SE Systems Camogie Intermediate Championship final replay at Ovens. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mary Newman

Aghabullogue 2-17 Blackrock 3-13 (after extra time) 

AGHABULLOGUE were crowned SE Systems Intermediate champions in a thrilling contest where a point from The Echo Player of the Match Cliona Healy in the dying seconds of extra time decided it.

Both sides tore into it from the throw-in and it was hell for leather with referee Cathal McAllister allowing play flow.

Aghabullogue made the better start with Healy in clinical form before Hayley Ryan scored for the Rockies. They then hit a purple patch and edged in front before Healy put Aghabullogue two clear with the opening goal. 

The response was instant after Nicola Moynihan denied Erinn Curtin the Blackrock forward finished the rebound to the net and as the sides swapped points it was Blackrock who led by a point at the break.

As the rain began to pour down Aoife Barrett clipped a point and the resumption when she finished to the net seven minutes into the second half, Aghabullogue looked to be getting the upper hand. Back came Blackrock with a Hayley Ryan goal after the Aghabullogue defence had blocked down a point.

It was level after 60 minutes and so to extra time.

Anna Farrell swung the game back in Blackrock's favour, sending a ground shot to the net but Aghabullogue fired over two points, Emma Flanagan and Healy again to the fore. Advantage Blackrock at halftime in extra time, 3-12 to 2-14.

Weary tired legs were taking their toll but a Ciara McCarthy point and a Healy free put Aghabullogue back ahead. Kaitlin Hickey hit back once more, pointing a long-range free and attacking from the puck-out Blackrock looked to have hit the winner but the ball struck the upright. 

Healy then landed what turned out to be the winner. Blackrock did have a chance but strong defending denied them.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: C Healy 1-12 (0-10 f), A Barrett 1-1, K McCarthy, C McCarthy, E Flanagan, E Foley 0-1 each.

Blackrock: H Ryan 1-5, K Hickey 0-5 f, E Curtin 1-1, A Farrell 1-0, B O Shaughnessy M Murphy, 0-1 each.

AGHABULLOGUE: N Moynihan; E O'Connell, M Cotter, B Cotter; M Ring, K McCarthy, E Curtin; E Foley, R Barrett; J Crowley, C McCarthy, A Barrett; C Healy, E Flanagan, K Honohan.

Subs: A Foley for K Honohan (54), E Buckley for J Crowley (e-t).

BLACKROCK: C Coughlan; A Lucey, R de Faoite, K O’Brien (c); A Nagle, K Hickey, L Keogh; M Cashman, A O'Farrell; M Coffey, B O’Shaughnessey, M Murphy; E Curtin, H Ryan, K Lenaghan.

Subs: J O’Keeffe for M Cashman (h-t), A Hegarty for M Coffee (35), O Grimley for K Lenaghan (43), T McMahon for K O'Brien (et).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada).

