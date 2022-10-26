Harty Cup: Jamie Magner hat-trick inspires St Colman’sto revenge over St Joseph's

St Colman’s Fermoy 4-14 St Joseph’s Tulla 0-14

A FIRST-HALF Jamie Magner hat-trick highlighted St Colman’s progression to the Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals when exacting sweet revenge on the holders St Joseph’s in demanding conditions in Knocklong on Wednesday.

The defending champions now need to defeat Midleton CBS, who drew with St Colman’s in the opening game, to join the Fermoy school in the knock-out stages.

Last season, Tulla stunned their north Cork opponents with a dramatic extra-time victory en route to a historic title, but St Colman’s went about their business impressively and were in no mood for a repeat.

They bossed the game practically throughout, their greater strength and power a telling factor in very heavy underfoot conditions, which didn’t suit lighter opponents.

St Colman's College's Ronan O'Connell, in control of the sliotar against St Joseph's Tulla in the Harty Cup Match in Knocklong. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Magner’s goals separated the teams at the break, St Colman’s 3-6 to 0-6 in front after Tulla managed to lead 0-4 to 0-3 by the 14th minute before they found themselves well adrift.

Magner scored his first goal, one-handed after keeper Evan Creaney lost possession of the greasy sliotar, entering the second quarter and added another after 19 minutes.

Cillian Tobin showed his pace and strength and while Creaney denied him with a fine save, Magner ushered in the rebound.

He completed his hat-trick in some style, turning a defender on the right before soloing in on goal and batting the ball home.

A fourth goal in the 38th minute ended any faint hopes of a Tulla repeat from last year, corner-forward Sean O’Donoghue sweeping a right-wing cross for a 4-8 to 0-9 lead.

Scorers for St Colman’s: J Magner 3-4 (0-4 f), S O’Donoghue 1-2, L Óg Hegerty 0-2, G O’Brien, R O’Connor, M Driscoll, L Foley, C O’Leary 0-1 each.

St Joseph’s: J O’Connor 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), L O’Connor 0-3 f, S Boyce 0-2, D Moroney, D Fitzgerald, D Fox 0-1 each.

ST COLMAN’S: S Coughlan (Fermoy); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), D Cashman (Bride Rovers), F O’Connell (St Catherine’s); M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill), J O’Brien (Fermoy), C Hazelwood (Bride Rovers); D Barry (do), O Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s); R O’Connell (Bride Rovers), L Óg Hegerty (Kilara Óg), L Foley (Watergrasshill; S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s), C Tobin (Bride Rovers), J Magnier (Killavullen).

Subs: J Ahern (Bride Rovers) for Barry, L Roche (Bride Rovers) for Tobin, B Daly (Fermoy) for Foley, C O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for Ahern injured, C Twomey (Araglin) for O’Donoghue, all second-half.

ST JOSEPH’S: E Creaven; C McNamara, F Ryan, C O’Gara; C Hogan, E Maxted, P Daly; D Moroney, E Culloo; D Fitzgerald, O O’Connor, L O’Connor; E Mulcahy, D Fox, S Boyce.

Subs: J O’Connor for L O’Connor half-time, J Slattery for Mulcahy 43.

Referee: S Carey (Limerick).