Dr Harty Cup:Rochestown too strong for Youghal

St Francis College, Rochestown 3-14

Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal 0-8

A winner-take-all final group game awaits for St Francis College of Rochestown as they proved too strong for Youghal’s Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in the Dr Harty Cup at Killeagh on Wednesday afternoon.

With Rochestown having lost to Thurles CBS in their opener while Youghal went down against Our Lady’s Secondary School of Templemore, this game was essentially a battle to stay in the competition. Rochestown’s greater firepower ensured that they led for almost all of the game and a 15-point win means they take on Templemore – beaten by Thurles in the Tipperary derby – in three weeks with a quarter-final place on the line. Unfortunately for Youghal, they are eliminated.

While Brian Lynch had the opening point for Youghal, who had a considerable breeze behind them in the first half, they were never able to put Rochestown on the back foot. Quick points from Micheál O’Mahony and Cathal Hallahan had ‘Roco’ 0-4 to 0-2 ahead and though Youghal’s best player James Murray pulled one back, Hallahan’s goal from a superb Kevin Lyons delivery made it 1-4 to 0-3 on 14 minutes.

Youghal’s cause was further hampered as Fionn Coakley was sent off soon after that for a faceguard infringement as he tried to stop the lively Evan O’Connor. With Lyons, a Cork U20 this year, well on top at centre-back and Cian Buckley impressing at midfield, Rochestown’s grip on the game grew stronger with the advantage in human resources.

But for a mix of poor shooting and some good defending by Youghal’s Bobby Nicholson and Rory Motherway, the gap between the sides could have grown at a quicker rate, but they went in leading by 2-6 to 0-6 at half-time after O’Connor read the break from an O’Mahony sideline cut and finished well.

Early second-half points from O’Mahony and O’Connor moved them eight clear and not even the dismissal of Lyons for a second bookable offence on 40 could knock Rochestown out of their stride.

Mikey O’Connell and Charlie Lucas came to the fore in attack for them while Chris O’Keeffe continued to perform tidily in the half-back line. They had moved 12 points ahead by the closing stages, when O’Connell’s looping delivery led to Hallahan getting his second and his team’s third goal.

Scorers for St Francis College: C Hallahan 2-1, E O’Connor 1-2, M O’Mahony 0-4 (0-1f, 0-1 65), C Lucas 0-3, M O’Connell 0-2, R Dooley, F Leahy 0-1 each.

Pobalscoil na Tríonóide: J Murray 0-6 (0-5f, 0-1 65), S Meade, B Lynch 0-1 each.

SCORERS FOR ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: L Kiely (Blackrock); O McAdoo (Blackrock), S Healy (Blackrock), L Dwane Fogarty (Douglas); C O’Keeffe (Douglas), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), E O’Flynn (Douglas); F Leahy (Blackrock), C Buckley (St Finbarr’s); M O’Connell (Blackrock), M O’Mahony (Ballygarvan), E O’Connor (Ballygarvan); R Dooley (Douglas), C Hallahan (Douglas), C Lucas (Douglas).

Subs: R Hanley (Douglas) for O’Flynn (40), O Haynes Barry (Douglas) for Leahy, P O’Dwyer (Nemo Rangers) for Dooley (both 51), M O’Rourke (Cobh) for Dwane Fogarty, A Doran (Cobh) for O’Connor (both 55).

POBALSCOIL NA TRÍONÓIDE: O Walsh (Youghal); R O’Brien (Youghal), B Nicholson (Youghal), N Ó hAllmhuráin (Youghal); F Coakley (Fr O’Neills), P Geary (Killeagh), R Motherway (Killeagh); C Buckley (Youghal), B Lynch (Youghal); F Hill (Youghal), Ó Mac Toirealaigh Ó Foghlú (Youghal), C Ó Gealháin (Youghal); C O’Sullivan (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg, Waterford), J Murray (Youghal), S Meade (Killeagh).

Subs: B Lombard (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg) for O’Sullivan (17, injured), D Buckley (Killeagh) for C Buckley (50).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada).