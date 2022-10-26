St Michael's and Knocknagree ‘will go for it’ in county SAFC final

ST MICHAEL’S defender Sean Keating sees similar traits in their Bon Secours county SAFC final opponents, Knocknagree, ahead of their eagerly anticipated showdown at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday at 2pm.

The 27-years-old corner-back, a primary school teacher in Scoil Eoin in Ballincollig, is involved in his sixth county final and still waiting for his opportunity to make that thrilling walk up the steps of the South Stand for the cup presentation.

“I think it’s going to be a good, even battle between two teams who will go at it playing football and who’ll leave everything out on the pitch,” Keating told the Echo.

“Football is football so we might as well play football. Knocknagree play it the right way and so do we. It’s probably refreshing from a neutral point of view to see two football teams going for it in the final.

“Like us, they are a team with plenty of experience of playing in finals and have gone through the grades from junior, intermediate and premier intermediate.

“Knocknagree are a fantastic club who will want to win just as much as we do. We met at the start of the season and while we won (2-12 to 2-9) I wouldn’t be reading too much into it because they’ve got a lot of bodies back since.”

Appearing in county finals is nothing new for the Mahon club, who contested last season’s decider only to lose to Mallow by 2-12 to 0-15, but Keating isn’t phased by their dismal record.

“It’s always talked about and it’s not a secret that we’ve lost county finals in the past. I suppose it will always be on people’s minds.

“But, as a group, we put that behind us. It’s a new year, a new final and we’ve young lads coming through, fellows winning the recent U19 county as well as players from minor and U21 county winning teams so there’s a nice balance there.

“We’re a team who’ve been here before so it’s no new experience for us. We’ve been to plenty finals before and some of the senior members of the team are in their seventh final over the last 10 years.

“In addition, some of the younger lads have been in finals whether it’s premier intermediate, U21 or minor, so the preparations are what we’re used to now. We’re trying to go one step further this year.”

St Michael’s are nothing if resilient, bouncing back once again from previous heartache to get back on the horse and stride purposefully towards another finishing line.

Their impressive form produced three wins from three in the group stage and a hugely impressive 2-21 in a nine-point semi-final win over O’Donovan Rossa.

“We’re happy with how things have gone so far. We try to play football our own way. The semi-final against O’Donovan Rossa showed what we’re capable of against a very good side, who had beaten us before.

“Semi-finals are all about winning so we were delighted with that and the fact that we were able to ply the game our way was very encouraging.

“I suppose the main difference is that we’re all a year more experienced couple with that extra bit of hunger after the disappointment of last year.

“The new younger lads have helped us push on and I think we’ve hit form since mid-June onwards. They’re really after buying into it. We’re going the right way. Our attitude is good.”

Scoring isn’t an issue, ranging from 2-12 to 1-17 and 2-19 in qualifying, a factor that isn’t lost on Keating.

“Any one of our forwards can come up with the scores while our half-back line and midfield have been very strong, popping up with scores, too.

“I believe it’s a collective effort. We’re not a team with a super star and we’ve a very strong bench, as well, fellows biting at the bit to get a jersey.

“The competition is so keen that fellows are itching to get on the pitch and taking their chance when it comes around.

“I don’t enjoy marking any of our forwards in training because they’re equally tough. I suppose it’s damage limitation really,” Keating joked.