Douglas GAA Club honoured for double Premier 1 minor championship title victories

First club to win both titles in same season in 20 years
Douglas players Cathal McSweeney, Charlie Lucas, Neville O’Leary, Luis Dawn Fogarty, Joe Hartnett, Robert Hanley, and Mikey O’Connell with the Rebel Óg award for September and the Premier 1 football and hurling championship cups they won recently.  Picture: Howard Crowdy

Rory Noonan

The Douglas minor squads are the September winners of the monthly Rebel Óg awards.

They were honoured for their recent success in both the Premier 1 and 2 minor championships, becoming the first club in 20 years to hold both titles at the same time.

It was also the first time in the club’s history they won both titles in the same year, having enjoyed success in recent times in either hurling or football but not in the same season.

Since 1926 only six other clubs have done the double, with some doing it on more than one occasion as Douglas now join that small band of elite winners.

In the hurling decider they defeated Midleton, with goals from Charlie Lucas, Joe Harnett and Ronan Dooley helping to secure the title.

It was a quick turn around and a week later they faced Valley Rovers in the football final.

But the momentum of the hurling win helped them get over the line with goals from Harry Quilligan, Robert Hanley and Alex Lynch raising green flags on the night.

At the presentation ceremony yesterday Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde congratulated the players, their mentors and the club on their success.

The Lord Mayor said they were an example for all your people and she hoped they would continue to both play and enjoy playing sport for many years to come.

Michael O’Mahony, chairman of Rebel Óg also congratulated the winners and said that to win one county title in a season is a major achievement but to win two in the one year at Premier 1 level is simply outstanding.

He congratulated all involved on their hard work, not just this season, but over many seasons that led to this success and the historic victory it was the for the club.

