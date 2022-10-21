John Horgan on hurling: Young Barrs here to stay after finally ending years of hurt

And that is exactly what it was, an enormous achievement, winning a title that required a lot of hard work on and off the field, plenty of grit and determination and bagfuls of character and inner belief.
All of them alongside the more experienced heads of Damien Cahalane, Billy Hennessy, Eoin Keane and Glenn O’Connor combined superbly, particularly in the second half, to manufacture one of the greatest-ever county final victories in the long and illustrious history of a club that is renowned far and wide.
Newtown and Sars in their glory days did not do it, the Rockies couldn’t last season while the last side to do it was the Glen in 2015 and 2016 and before them Erin’s Own in 2006 and ’07. But the monkey is off the Barrs back now, the pressure of being without for so long is removed too and the age profile of the team suggests that they will continue to knock on the door.