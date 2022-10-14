Blue Demons mourn the passing of founding member Noel McCarthy

BLUE Demons legend and founder member Noel McCarthy passed away peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital.

A true icon of the northside basketball institution, he had incredible athleticism on the court while his love for his family and his club were his priorities throughout his life.

McCarthy’s drive and commitment to the sport were unrivalled and he led De Paul teams to many honours at underage level.

Upon graduating from De Paul, he was heavily involved in the formation of Blue Demons. He was player-coach during the Demons' initial 1966-'67 season in senior competition when they captured the Cork Senior Championship.

McCarthy was a gifted basketballer and as a coach helped to develop many players but his will to win was what opponents found hard to handle. Blue Demons have been competing in national club competitions since 1968 with numerous successes at tournaments throughout the country.

Blues Demons team in 1968. Back: Jim Dineen, Donal Buckley, Sean O’Sullivan, Brendan Kelleher, Aidan Horgan, Michael O’Sullivan Front: Barry Joyce, Peter Coughlan, Noel McCarthy, Noel McSweeney.

When Basketball Ireland commenced the first National League, which has since become the Super League, in the 1973-'74 season Demons were the inaugural winners.

He had many strong attributes but his rebounding skills were a revelation and one night he schooled Albert King, a future NBA player, on the boards when arrived with the New York Hawks at the Parochial Hall.

In that memorable game, Noel was simply awesome as he jumped out of the gym rebounding as if his life depended on it. That performance saw him receive many plaudits from the American coaching staff who were mesmerised by his athleticism.

He retired from the game in 1976 but was hailed at the Mardyke Arena in 2013 at the 40-year reunion of the league-winning team.

Having lost his father Andrew when he was only a raw 12-year-old, sport played a major part in his teenage years.

"I remember playing finals and many fathers would be there encouraging their kids but for me at that time it was sad losing my dad at such a young age," he remarked.

Fellow founding member Jim Dineen paid a glowing tribute to McCarthy: "We will never see his like again as he led by example and today is a very sad one for his family and our club who have lost a gentleman."

Married to Helen in 1971 they were blessed with three children Nicola, Joanne and Andrew, and last year they celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary.

The modern-day basketball players and fans know he will always be part of Blue Demons' history. Noel McCarthy, not just a superb athlete on court, a champion and role model off it as well.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.