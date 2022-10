Ballinora hurlers hit four goals to advance to third Muskerry final in a row

Ballinora 4-14 Inniscarra 2-9

BALLINORA have advanced to the MJK Oils Muskerry JAHC final for a third successive season, following a straightforward victory over Inniscarra’s second-team at Ovens.

They'll face Grenagh in the decider, after they overcame Éire Óg's reserve side in the other semi.

This semi-final encounter was a repeat of the last two deciders, Inniscarra lifting the silverware in 2020 and Ballinora claiming the cup last year.

Ballinora led 0-2 to 0-1 after four minutes, but once Kevin Murphy billowed the back of the net, the reigning champions didn’t look back.

The victorious team, who have Tom Kingston on the management team, had a seven-point lead after 16 minutes, 1-6 to 0-2, before a Pádraig Holland free and a long-range Andrew McCarthy effort reduced the deficit.

Just as Inniscarra were finding their feet, Ballinora raised a second green flag, Darragh Holmes did very well to win possession and set up Shane Kingston, with the latter laying it off for Alan O’Shea for a well-taken goal.

Holland converted a free for Scarra, but Ballinora held a comfortable half-time advantage, as they scored three of the last four points in the first half, 2-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Holland landed a free for the team in blue and white on the resumption before the game was all but over when Murphy got his second goal.

Inniscarra battled gamely, with Holland landing two frees either side of a Liam Lyons free for the winners, 3-10 to 0-9 after the third quarter.

Ballinora’s 10-point advantage increased with 10 minutes remaining when they hit 1-2 in four minutes, Kingston with the goal. Inniscarra were rewarded for their efforts when Mark Nagle’s shot found the top corner of the net from around 30 yards, an excellent finish. Holmes and Kingston raised white flags for Ballinora, with Nagle scoring his second goal in injury time.

Scorers for Ballinora: L Lyons 0-8 (0-7 f), K Murphy 2-0, S Kingston 1-1, A O’Shea 1-0, D Holmes 0-2, N Lordan 0-2, J Byrne 0-1.

Inniscarra: P Holland 0-7 (0-6 f), M Nagle 2-0, C O’Leary 0-1, A McCarthy 0-1.

BALLINORA: B Crowley; K O’Regan, J Lordan, R Barrow; M Lordan, P Cronin, D Corkery; J Byrne, N Lordan; B Murphy, D Holmes, L Lyons; A O’Shea, S Kingston, K Murphy.

Subs: C Quirke for B Murphy (49), J Twohig for A O’Shea (51), C O’Flynn for L Lyons (56), D Dineen for J Byrne (57).

INNISCARRA: D Óg Coleman; S Ahern, J O’Callaghan, J Buckley; B Gould, M Linehan, A McCarthy; C O’Leary, M O’Connell; M Nagle, A O’Mahony, E O’Connor; P Holland, S Olden, A O’Connell.

Subs: L Buckley for M O’Connell (38), J Casey for S Olden (42), J Roche A O’Connell (45), T Buckley for A McCarthy (48).

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).