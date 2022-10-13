John Cremin played in seven of the eight county finals between 1979-82

THERE’S no denying you’re entering St Finbarr’s territory. The blue and yellow bunting is everywhere on all approach roads to their Togher headquarters.

The talk is of a ‘blue wave’, first up the hurling final against the Rockies on Sunday and then the football against Nemo Rangers a fortnight later.

A pair of city derbies liberally laced with tradition and history await the faithful and there’s talk of a possible double, like the old days.

Ah, the good times of the 1970s-80s, when the ’Barr’s were cocks-of-the-walk, claiming Cork, Munster and All-Irelands as if to the manor born.

Current hurling selector, John Cremin, could write the book on doubles, even double-doubles. “It’s 40 years since the last,” he sighed. Enough of that malarkey!

A midfielder and free-taker in hurling and a defiant corner-back in football, Cremin played in seven county finals in four years, winning six.

The 2-17 to 3-9 victory over the Rockies in ’82 remains fresh in the memory. “They beat us in ’79, but we beat the Glen in the next two, so to win in ’82 completed the set really and to make it three-in-a-row was extra special."

“That was a very good Rockies team with Ray Cummins, Frank Cummins, Tom Cashman, Dermot MacCurtain and Eamonn O’Donoghue among a lot of other talented players.

“We played very well and everything clicked for us. I thought our half-forward line was exceptional, John Meyler, Tomas Maher and Christy Ryan, God rest him.

“That was an incredible time for the club because with the football we were in seven of the eight county finals between 79-82.

“We beat Castlehaven in ’79, completed the first double in ’80, but didn’t reach the football final the following year and then came back to beat Duhallow in ’82.”

Cremin was top scorer in ’82 with 0-27 from five games, including 0-4 in the final behind Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s 1-3, impressive stats back then, but scoffed at now.

“I used take the long-range frees and the ’65s but after Charlie McCarthy retired I took them all then. People are slanging me about scoring 0-27, which is nothing really in today’s terms, but the sliotars were heavier, especially, when wet.”

The football final was played over the October weekend and it was a dour game. “I hardly touched the ball, maybe once or twice, but that was football back then.

“We got a big lift from winning the hurling and really both inspired the other. It kept the momentum going and sure there’s nothing like success.

“If you were beaten it would take you a while to get over it, but there was another county final to look forward and it gave you a spring in your step.

“We had a good crossover of players and it just wasn’t about the half dozen or so starters more about a dozen in all.

“There were more dual players then than you’d have in the modern game because it was easier to accommodate.

“Training was different back then because you always had a fortnight between games so you’d have two weeks of hurling and you’d go at it hammer and tongs and then you’d have two weeks of football.”

There are fewer dual players now though the likes of Billy Hennessy and youngsters Brian Hayes, Ethan Twomey and Ben O’Connor maintain the tradition.

“What’s noticeable this year is that we’ve had little or no injuries. Barring the Cahalanes, Damien and Conor, getting injured against Charleville in the first game, we’ve been fortunate in that regard.

“That’s a credit to both managers Ger Cunningham and Paul O’Keeffe as well as the Strength and Conditioning coaches, Adrian O’Brien and Brian Roche.

“The current buzz phrase in training is ‘less is more’ and it’s about giving players time to recover because they’ve the work done since earlier in the year.”

As for Sunday? “It’s wide open. Blackrock have been there before, champions two years ago. We’re only arriving there now and to some we’re probably ahead of schedule.

“County finals are all about performing on the day. You hope for your best performance, to do yourself justice and leave with heads held high.”

A bit like 1982!