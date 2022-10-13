Paudie Palmer on how small East Cork club Dungourney make the most of their hurling talent

For this season and with numbers tight, Kiltha Óg supplied Paul Flynn, John Ahern and Jack Leahy to the Dungourney starting 15. On Sunday Paul made at least three excellent saves, while the latter two accounted for eight of their 16 points between them.
Like others in the community this was not the only role for Timmy, later in the week, Seanie Murphy and himself joined a number of other parish riggers to build a stage. Don’t ever underestimate what can be achieved with used pallets, carpet cut ends allied to voluntary skilled labour.
Prior to their departure by bus from their club facility at 11.30am on Sunday morning, the club PRO, Martina Leahy with her professional camera, was on hand to begin chronicling the day's events. I would imagine the photograph of a dressing room with Dungourney’s club jerseys in position will be a shot for future history books.
On occasion, statistics can throw unusual scenarios in our direction. In 2014, Castlemartyr won the Cork JAHC final, 12 months later Dungourney defeated Cloughduv to do likewise.