Paudie Palmer on how small East Cork club Dungourney make the most of their hurling talent

IT'S a little akin to being presented with one of those elaborate menus where the choice turns into a chore. It's much easier if there are only a few recognisable dishes, but then again serious culinary appreciation is beyond me.

There is so much happening in this county final month, where do you begin let alone finish?

So why not head East and scribble a few lines to acknowledge the latest chapter from Dungourney’s rise to new heights?

Firstly, the geography, they are the Norries of the parish of Imogely. The southerners align themselves with the uniform of Castlemartyr and the unmanned border is the Kiltha river.

The two clubs are just 5.5 miles apart. On occasions borders can be lighting rod sources of grief, here if you wish, it has served as a source of inspiration.

Back in 2003 when numbers on both sides of the river were in the decline, the two units agreed on an amalgamation at underage level and Kiltha Óg came into existence. I am not aware of the finer details but the term of chairperson alternates between the two parent clubs.

For this season and with numbers tight, Kiltha Óg supplied Paul Flynn, John Ahern and Jack Leahy to the Dungourney starting 15. On Sunday Paul made at least three excellent saves, while the latter two accounted for eight of their 16 points between them.

John Ahern in action for Kiltha Og against Eire Og in the U19 hurling competition; Kiltha Og v Eire Og in Shanbally. Pic: Larry Cummins

Details of the on-field happenings have been well chronicled in other pages from this parish but do they tell the whole story? Not really, because this small club is more than about those who play. For those that can’t sing there is a place for them in the Dungourney choir.

This is a GAA club that has communities at the very core of its existence.

Earlier this year they signed up to the GAA’s Healthy Club initiative and just one manifestation of the same is the existence of a social outing for some of those who may have served in excess of 55 years on the planet where they can attend mobility classes followed by a social get together on Wednesdays mornings.

Community Zumba sessions take place on Thursday evenings while there are general fitness and well-being classes provided on Monday evenings. A walkway is also on the pipeline.

Prior to last Sunday’s final and again with its community obligations in mind, the club decided the whole event should have an all-inclusive aspect to it. On Sunday week last, they organised a meet and greet event where the majority of the inhabitants were given an opportunity to meet with their hurlers prior to departure onto the big arena.

Timmy O’Sullivan made not one but two trips to Galway to collect bunting, car flags and other such merchandise which ensured that the entire population of this half-a-parish were in unison with their on-field army.

Like others in the community this was not the only role for Timmy, later in the week, Seanie Murphy and himself joined a number of other parish riggers to build a stage. Don’t ever underestimate what can be achieved with used pallets, carpet cut ends allied to voluntary skilled labour.

Dungourney supporters Sarah and Anne Marie O'Callaghan celebrate. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

For what you may ask?

Reaching this county final was massive for these people so the officers led by hard-working chairman Declan O’Callaghan and a dynamic secretary Christina Healy decided that regardless of the outcome in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, there would be a failte romhat abhaile.

20 years ago, the then leaders decided to cover in their ball alley, little did they know, that it would be the venue for such an outpouring of community happiness and well-being. Now the catering, under the coordinating baton of former chairperson, Orla Kelleher, the parish bakers, sandwich makers and others with such culinary experience answered the call.

The nation’s liquid tastes may have changed but you will still find it hard to trump a cup of tea or coffee poured by a parishioner. It is estimated that Mary Kenneally may have entered to Guinness Book of Records for the number of cups poured on Sunday night last. Of course, she was not the only pot pourer, also in there was the club treasurer Lily Hegarty who played U21 about 50 years ago!

OPPORTUNITY

The majority of team management would wish that pre-county final day, all activity would be low-key. While such an approach is totally understandable, does it lead to an opportunity being missed in terms of awareness of not alone the upcoming event but also the opportunity for the club to grow its profile? It is an interesting conundrum. Dungourney got it bang on.

Prior to their departure by bus from their club facility at 11.30am on Sunday morning, the club PRO, Martina Leahy with her professional camera, was on hand to begin chronicling the day's events. I would imagine the photograph of a dressing room with Dungourney’s club jerseys in position will be a shot for future history books.

Dungourney captain Dylan Healy and players celebrate. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

After the final, the team stopped off in Midleton for a meal and then proceeded to their transformed ball alley.

The reception they received will live long with them but can you imagine the positive impact such an event had on the young children that were present? Being able to mingle with their new sporting heroes will, I have no doubt contribute to the creation of new ones.

On occasion, statistics can throw unusual scenarios in our direction. In 2014, Castlemartyr won the Cork JAHC final, 12 months later Dungourney defeated Cloughduv to do likewise.

John Forrest takes a shot on goal despite the number of goalkeepers at the Kiltha Óg Cúl Camp at Castlemartyr GAA Club. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Move on a little and in 2021 Castlemartyr won the intermediate A title, with Dungourney following them up the steps. Can we now ask to what the future might hold?

Sunday at 2pm, Castlemartyr have the opportunity once again to put daylight between themselves and their northern neighbours when they play Inniscarra in the Premier Intermediate final. What a time to live in the parish of Imogely.

