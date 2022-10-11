Cork City and the MFA agree a new 20-year lease for the use of Turner's Cross by all City senior teams

FIRST Division league champions Cork City FC have secured the use of Turner's Cross for the next 20 years after agreeing a deal with the Munster FA.

The agreement will allow continued use of the stadium for both League of Ireland and Women’s National League fixtures.

For the first time in the club's history, the agreement secures City's home ground for the long term.

Both parties have also pledged to collaborate on exploring funding options for stadium upgrades.

In addition, with the shared objective of improving the facilities at Turner's Cross, the MFA and Cork City FC want to submit joint grant applications from this point forward.

A working group is being formed as per the agreement with the sole purpose of creating a short and medium-term strategy to develop the stadium.

Richard Browne, Chairman of the Munster Football Association, said he believes the agreement will be hugely beneficial for both parties.

“We are pleased to confirm this long-term agreement for Cork City to play at Turner’s Cross Stadium.

"Turner’s Cross is the home of football in Cork, and we are pleased to have it confirmed now that Cork City’s men’s and women’s teams will be playing out of there for the foreseeable future.

"We believe that this agreement will create positive new opportunities for the MFA and see both parties work even more closely together for the benefit of football in Cork.”

Welcoming the news, City Chairman Declan Carey said negotiations on the agreement have been ongoing for some time.

“We are very pleased to announce this news. There have been a lot of discussions in the background going on over the last while to bring us to this point, and this is a very welcome development for both parties.

"I would like to thank the MFA for their assistance and cooperation on getting this agreement signed off.”

Finally, as part of the agreement, the MFA and Cork City FC have agreed "clear structures for rental costs, stadium usage and stadium commercial opportunities".

As a result, both organisations may now collaborate on developing a more comprehensive plan for Turner's Cross Stadium and how to maximize its potential.

The next phase of development at the ground will see the complete upgrading of the dressing rooms and showers as well as new LED lights for the floodlights.

After that there is hope that a section of the Shed can become a standing area.

The MFA hope to remove some seats and install barriers in a safe standing area.