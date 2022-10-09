Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 10:40

Robert O'Mahony leads the way for the Barrs as they beat Douglas to win the Junior B hurling championship

Pat Sheehan presents the Man of the Match award to Robert O'Mahony (St Finbarr's)

Leonard Allen

St Finbarr’s 2-13

Douglas 1-12

St FINBARR'S were crowned Seandún Junior B Hurling Champions as they came from behind to defeat Douglas before a sizeable attendance at Ballinlough.

Douglas made the better start, but they were restricted to a single point in the second quarter as both sides resorted to defensive tactics. 

St Finbarr’s two goals in a three-minute spell early in the second half were to prove decisive, while Douglas scored a goal deep in stoppage time.

Patrick O’Sullivan and Fiachra O Luanaigh had points on the board for Douglas before Faolan Linnane opened the Togher side’s account with a point from play.

Robert O’Mahony levelled matters for St Finbarr’s before Killian Doyle and Brian Lee got a point each for Douglas.

Robert O’Mahony and Brian Maher traded pointed frees before Douglas found themselves on the back foot entering the second quarter.

St Finbarr's Junior B victorious team
St Finbarr’s scored three unanswered points, including a free by Robert O’Mahony, before Brian Maher responded with a point from play for Douglas.

In stoppage time, Robert O’Mahony slotted over another free and James Goggin converted a 65 for the Togher side, to give them a lead of 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Early in the second half St Finbarr’s continued to have Douglas pinned back. They opened up a nine-point gap as Robert O’Mahony drilled home two goals from the edge of the square in a short space of time. Douglas responded when Brian Maher pointed his second free and Ian Bermingham chipped in with his first point.

St Finbarr's Junior B winning captain Pat Kenneally
Both sides had four points each in the final quarter and deep in stoppage time, Brain Maher got a consolation goal for Douglas from the edge of the square.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: R O’Mahony 2-6 (0-5f); J Goggin 0-2 (0-1 65); D Byrne, A Turner 0-2 each; F Linnane 0-1.

Douglas: B Maher 1-5 (0-2f, 0-1 65, 0-1 s/l); I Bermingham, F O Luanaigh 0-2 each; P O’Sullivan, B Lee, K Doyle 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: P Kenneally; L Twomey, P O’Brien, R McCarthy; B Mannion, J Goggin, S O’Leary; S Dwane, C O’Mahony; A Turner, D Byrne, F Linnane; E Mulcahy, R O’Mahony, J O’Kelly.

Subs: P Buckley for Mannion (7, inj), G McCann for C O’Mahony (temp 34-46), for Mulcahy (54), M Ryan for O’Leary (45), E Maher for O’Kelly (54), D Withnell for Dwane (60+).

Douglas: B Horgan; J Barry, P Tobin, D O’Callaghan; S Henry-Squires, P Clarke, D Quirke; K Doyle, J O’Mahony; B Lee, B Maher, F O Luanaigh; S O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan, J Moylan.

Subs: E O’Brien for Quirke (h/t), I Bermingham for S O'Sullivan (42), J Cremin for P O’Sullivan (51), B McCarthy for Doyle (60+).

Referee: Damian Taaffe (Passage).

