Robert O'Mahony leads the way for the Barrs as they beat Douglas to win the Junior B hurling championship

St Finbarr’s 2-13

Douglas 1-12

St FINBARR'S were crowned Seandún Junior B Hurling Champions as they came from behind to defeat Douglas before a sizeable attendance at Ballinlough.

Douglas made the better start, but they were restricted to a single point in the second quarter as both sides resorted to defensive tactics.

St Finbarr’s two goals in a three-minute spell early in the second half were to prove decisive, while Douglas scored a goal deep in stoppage time.

Patrick O’Sullivan and Fiachra O Luanaigh had points on the board for Douglas before Faolan Linnane opened the Togher side’s account with a point from play.

Robert O’Mahony levelled matters for St Finbarr’s before Killian Doyle and Brian Lee got a point each for Douglas.

Robert O’Mahony and Brian Maher traded pointed frees before Douglas found themselves on the back foot entering the second quarter.

St Finbarr’s scored three unanswered points, including a free by Robert O’Mahony, before Brian Maher responded with a point from play for Douglas.

In stoppage time, Robert O’Mahony slotted over another free and James Goggin converted a 65 for the Togher side, to give them a lead of 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Early in the second half St Finbarr’s continued to have Douglas pinned back. They opened up a nine-point gap as Robert O’Mahony drilled home two goals from the edge of the square in a short space of time. Douglas responded when Brian Maher pointed his second free and Ian Bermingham chipped in with his first point.

Both sides had four points each in the final quarter and deep in stoppage time, Brain Maher got a consolation goal for Douglas from the edge of the square.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: R O’Mahony 2-6 (0-5f); J Goggin 0-2 (0-1 65); D Byrne, A Turner 0-2 each; F Linnane 0-1.

Douglas: B Maher 1-5 (0-2f, 0-1 65, 0-1 s/l); I Bermingham, F O Luanaigh 0-2 each; P O’Sullivan, B Lee, K Doyle 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: P Kenneally; L Twomey, P O’Brien, R McCarthy; B Mannion, J Goggin, S O’Leary; S Dwane, C O’Mahony; A Turner, D Byrne, F Linnane; E Mulcahy, R O’Mahony, J O’Kelly.

Subs: P Buckley for Mannion (7, inj), G McCann for C O’Mahony (temp 34-46), for Mulcahy (54), M Ryan for O’Leary (45), E Maher for O’Kelly (54), D Withnell for Dwane (60+).

Douglas: B Horgan; J Barry, P Tobin, D O’Callaghan; S Henry-Squires, P Clarke, D Quirke; K Doyle, J O’Mahony; B Lee, B Maher, F O Luanaigh; S O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan, J Moylan.

Subs: E O’Brien for Quirke (h/t), I Bermingham for S O'Sullivan (42), J Cremin for P O’Sullivan (51), B McCarthy for Doyle (60+).

Referee: Damian Taaffe (Passage).